January 08, 2020
ORW20 - 15sec from Visit Oakland on Vimeo.Oakland Restaurant Week is more than just about eating great food. The program, presented by Visit Oakland in partnership with See Eat Love, also celebrates the history of cuisine in The Town so that diners can learn the stories behind their meals and get rare peeks at behind-the-scenes events.
