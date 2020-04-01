April 01, 2020 News & Opinion » Feature

Hospitals Besieged 

As of last week, ICU at Kaiser’s San Jose hospital was full of virus patients.

By
click to enlarge Sheltering Works: a comparison of the percentage of the population with flu-like illnesses in Santa Clara County and Miami-Dade County in Florida Shows that swift action can produce results in fighting the disease.

Kinsa Insights

Sheltering Works: a comparison of the percentage of the population with flu-like illnesses in Santa Clara County and Miami-Dade County in Florida Shows that swift action can produce results in fighting the disease.

Email
Print

In a horrifying sign of what urban areas can expect once the virus takes hold in their communities, the Kaiser Permanente official who leads its national pandemic response effort said last week that roughly half of all patients at its 242-bed San Jose Kaiser hospital had tested positive for COVID-19 or were suspected of being infected with the novel coronavirus.

So said Kaiser Permanente Executive Vice President Dr. Stephen Parodi, an infectious disease expert who dropped the bombshell in a recent interview with the Journal of the American Medical Association.

San Jose was the first Bay Area community to experience a serious community outbreak of the virus, but the East Bay and other areas are catching up quickly. A lack of available tests has kept the official count deceptively low.

“Our San Jose facility in California actually has almost half of the hospital filled either with COVID-confirmed or persons under investigation,” Parodi told Bauchner while discussing the hospital chain’s surge plans. “So we’ve literally had to revamp the hospital to make sure that we’ve got enough capacity from a personnel standpoint. Because to provide the care to these patients requires resource intensive personnel.”

Parodi told the publication that the South Bay facility’s intensive care unit maxed out with just COVID-19 patients, forcing the hospital to set up another area to care for regular ICU wards.

Parodi told the reporter that doctors are seeing more than just elderly patients sickened by the pulmonary disease. Many young COVID-19 patients are unable to breathe on their own, requiring doctors to place them on mechanical ventilators that push air into their inflamed lungs.

“I think the jury’s still out about who is actually going to end up being the cohort that ends up in the hospitals,” the Kaiser exec said. “We have people that are as young as in their 30s and 40s who have clinically deteriorated and required mechanical ventilation.”

Once a coronavirus patient ends up in the ICU, Parodi said they typically require about two weeks of mechanical ventilation. Parodi said it’s wise to prepare for an abrupt influx in patients needing intensive care. The San Jose hospital, by way of example, went from none to 10 in the span of a week. At this pace, doctors face the prospect of running out of ventilators and having to decide who gets one and who doesn’t, he went on to say.

Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Feature »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Latest in Feature

  • Moratoriums on Eviction

    But measures vary in strength and scope.
    • by Steven Tavares
    • Apr 1, 2020

  • Coronavirus Journal

    Private labs step up, Trump increased rate of uninsured, and supervisor to inspect conditions at Santa Rita.
    • by Grace Hase, Steven Tavares, and Jennifer Wadsworth
    • Apr 1, 2020

  • Head Rush

    Amid virus panic-buying, dispensaries are selling at the curb, but the rules are changing on an almost daily basis.
    • by Hugh McCormick and Dan Mitchell
    • Apr 1, 2020
  • More »

Author Archives

News Blogs

Tuesday's Briefing: Bay Area sees encouraging signs of flattening the curve; Oakland sideshows are back

News - March 31, 4:00 AM

Tuesday's Briefing: Bay Area sees encouraging signs of flattening the curve; Oakland sideshows are back

Monday's Briefing: Shelter in place order will be extended to May 1; State has stockpile of expired N95 masks

News - March 30, 4:00 AM

Monday's Briefing: Shelter in place order will be extended to May 1; State has stockpile of expired N95 masks

Friday's Briefing: Oakland approves moratorium on evictions due to COVID-19; BART may suspend Sunday train service

News - March 27, 4:00 AM

Friday's Briefing: Oakland approves moratorium on evictions due to COVID-19; BART may suspend Sunday train service

Evidence Suggests That Sheltering-In-Place is Working

News - March 26, 1:23 PM

Evidence Suggests That Sheltering-In-Place is Working

Thursday's Briefing: Surge in coronavirus cases may soon hit California; Dismal U.S. jobless claims report

News - March 26, 4:00 AM

Thursday's Briefing: Surge in coronavirus cases may soon hit California; Dismal U.S. jobless claims report

More from the Blogs

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Special Reports

The Beer Issue 2020

By Katherine Hamilton, Chuck Lenatti and Chiara Bercu

The Decade in Review

The events and trends that shaped the Teens.

By Steven Tavares

Recent Issues

Mar 25, 2020
Mar 18, 2020
Mar 11, 2020

Mar 4, 2020
Feb 26, 2020
Feb 19, 2020
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2020

OTHER YEARS

© 2020 Telegraph Media    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation