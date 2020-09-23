September 23, 2020 News & Opinion » News

Home Prices Soar 

Bay Area real estate rising

This terrible year isn't dampening the housing market in the Bay Area. The median price of a single-family home in the Bay Area increased by 1.7 percent, hitting a record high of $1.068 million, the San Francisco Chronicle reports... California's unemployment rate dipped again to 11.4 percent in August, down from 13.5 percent the prior month, according to the East Bay Times. The state added 101,900 jobs last month, but 21 million remain jobless. The East Bay added 9,900 new jobs, according to the jobs reports... "The Lawrence Berkeley National Lab, managed by the University of California but federally funded, has suspended its employees' diversity training program by order of the Trump administration," the San Francisco Chronicle reports... A movement to rename Vollmer Peak at Tilden Park has the support of the Berkeley City Council, Berkeleyside reports. Calls for the change are due to the fact that August Vollmer, Berkeley's first police chief and East Bay Regional Park District co-founder, once supported eugenics... Amid signs of a revolt by some local college football players who worried about the risks of playing during the pandemic, the Pac-12 Conference, which includes Cal and Stanford, may reverse its decision last month to postpone the season until next year, Sports Illustrated reports. The Pac-12 is eyeing Oct. 31 for kickoff of the new season.

