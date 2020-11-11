Haubert Wins Supes Race 

In a no-holds barred Alameda County Board of Supervisors race that featured attacks on each other's character and a police report filed against one of the candidates, Dublin Mayor David Haubert defeated Fremont Councilmember Vinnie Bacon for the open seat in District 1.

Haubert posted a seven-point win over Bacon, as most of the ballots in the district have been counted. Haubert received 51,830 votes (53.66 percent) to Bacon's 49,876 votes (46.03 percent), as of Sunday night.

Alameda County District 1 Board of Supervisors candidates: Dublin Mayor David Haubert and Fremont Councilmember Vinnie Bacon.

Haubert dominated his Tri-Valley stronghold, while Bacon performed equally well in Fremont, according to election maps provided by the Alameda County Registrar of Voters.

After several days of returns, Haubert declared victory on Sunday night. "Friends, with 80 percent of the vote in, we are confident that victory is in our sights," he wrote to supporters on social media. "I am so excited and grateful for the opportunity to serve you as your next County Supervisor. This race has been humbling and I plan to take that attitude with me into the next four years as we work together to improve the lives of all Alameda County residents."

District 1 includes Dublin, Livermore, Fremont, and some unincorporated areas. Supervisor Scott Haggerty announced his retirement last year, leaving the District 1 seat open for the first time since 1996.

The result is a reversal of the March primary, when Bacon topped Haubert by under two percentage points in a four-person race.

The campaign was uncommonly aggressive for much of the summer and fall election season. Bacon repeatedly described Haubert as a conservative, while calling out his opponent for being beholden to contributions from housing developers.

Haubert returned fire and used Bacon's pledge not to accept money from special interests groups against him. Haubert suggested the "clean money" pledge was a ruse to paper over Bacon's past campaign finance violations.

In fact, both campaigns filed complaints against each other to the state Fair Political Practices Commission in recent months.

Later, Haubert slammed Bacon for sending a threatening voicemail to one of Haubert's political supporters. The Haubert supporter eventually filed a police report against Bacon.

It remains to be seen, however, whether Bacon's pledge will cost him the highly-sought seat on the Board of Supervisors. Haubert raised more than $600,000 this year, outpacing Bacon by a factor of about 6 to 1. The outlay does not include help on both sides via independent expenditure committees.