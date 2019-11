Pets need presents, too! Or at least we humans think they do, and luckily, there's a whole pantheon of prezzies to delight your animal companions. From luxurious beds for your dog to lounge on, to scratch pads your cat can DJ on, much ingenuity has been lavished on these objects, with pet parents eagerly responding. A 2017 survey by the American Pet Products Association showed that in that year, Americans spent $15.11 billion on items such as beds, collars, leashes, toys, travel items, clothing, food and water bowls, and other accessories. Even if you can't spend a billion, here are a few suggestions.

For Dogs

Doggie La-Z-Boy Fold Out Merlot Sofa Day Bed

$169.95

Talk about the lap of luxury! The "velvet merlot" fabric covers five layers of cushioning for the pampered pup to recline upon like royalty. The bed folds down, which can allow for multiple small dogs napping, and folds up to create a bolster-like "sofa." And at 38" L by 29" W, it's big enough for most big dogs.

Snuggle Puppy

$39.95 SmartPetLove.com

Whether you have a new puppy, or an older dog with separation anxiety, the Snuggle Puppy can be a calming — and really cute — way to make her feel more comfortable. With a "real feel" pulsing heartbeat, and an internal heat source, it allows a dog to cuddle in and settle down. The Puppy (minus the removable heat source and heartbeat) is machine washable and comes in five colors.

SNiFFiz SmellyMatty Snuffle Mat

$49.99 Sniffiz.com

A bored dog is a potentially destructive dog, so keep him busy while you're busy or gone with the SmellyMatty, a large "nosework" mat that can be stuffed with hidden kibble or treats. Each "feeder" mandates solving different problems to get to the treats, so it keeps canines occupied for hours trying to figure it all out.

For Cats

DJ Cat Scratching Pad/Laptop Cat Scratching Pad

$35 Suck.uk

If your cat wants to get down, the DJ Cat lends new meaning to the term "scratching." This toy comes as a flat-pack cardboard kit that you fold to create the "turntable" and "tone arm." Or if your feline is more of a tech nerd, the Laptap Cat Scratching Pad will lure her away from your actual computer with its own cardboard "keyboard," which is the scratch pad. You can create a new desktop image anytime you want and slide it into the "monitor." Cat-veat: Likely not durable for young and rambunctious kitties.

Kitty Crinkle Cuddle Sack

$25.99 KHMfg.com

Cats love bags and they seem to especially love the noise the bag makes when they're inside it. The Kitty Crinkle Cuddle Sack makes that irresistible "paper bag noise," and is also soft and warm for the 18 hours of napping the average cat needs. Inside is faux lamb's wool Sherpa lining, outside is poly/cotton for machine washing. "Bolster" frame keeps the sack open for easy access.

For Guinea Pigs, Hamsters, and Rabbits

Niteangel Small Animal Activity Toy (3 Fun Pet Balls)

$6.99 NiteAngelPet.com

Rodents and rabbits are chewers by nature, so give them a gift they can sink their teeth into. The Niteangel pet balls are all handmade from natural materials. Each one is approximately 2.6" in diameter, so even small animals can roll them around as well as chow down on their choice of natural seagrass, water hyacinth, or rattan. Laissez les bon temps rouler!