From Astro to Gastro 

SPACED: Chabot Space & Science Center offers private dinners with a view.

Without any paying customers during the pandemic, the Chabot Space & Science Center in Oakland is offering a private dinner under the stars of your choosing for $1,000, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Roast chicken is on the menu... "It was a revolution with a baby and a blanket," Politico reports on the aftermath of East Bay Assemblymember Buffy Wick'' protest this week in support of working mothers. All things being said, Wicks' move strongly indicates she has aims for higher office sooner rather than later... A lawsuit filed by 190 former and current prison guards alleges the state's California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation illegally required rectal exams for prospective male and female correctional officers. Trainees were given the exams from 2006–2016, the Sacramento Bee reports... Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott believes the conference, which includes Cal and Stanford, will be playing college football in January, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The conference recently secured a deal for rapid-response Covid-19 testing for its student-athletes... Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley charged San Leandro police officer Jason Fletcher with voluntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Steven Taylor inside a San Leandro Walmart, the East Bay Times reports. It's the first time O'Malley has charged an Alameda County police officer for manslaughter since becoming DA in 2010... If Speaker Nancy Pelosi can do it, why not Alameda County residents? Alameda County will allow indoor barbershops and hair salons to reopen on Friday, KRON reports. Indoor malls can also reopen, but with only 25 percent capacity, Alameda County public health officials announced. Barbers and hairstylists were allowed to conduct services outdoors since last Friday... Alameda County's loosening of shelter-in-place orders comes after the Bay Area recorded the highest number of deaths due to Covid-19 since the pandemic started last March, the East Bay Times reports. Seventeen deaths in Alameda County were confirmed on Wednesday, raising its total to 274.