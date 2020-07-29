July 29, 2020 Arts & Culture » Savage Love

Friends in Deed 

Lesbian seeks male company

By
Email
Print

I'm 20-something and I publicly identify as a lesbian. I'm primarily into women, and I'm only interested in relationships with women, but I'm sometimes attracted to men and have enjoyed sex with men in the past. This worked great pre-pandemic, but now, with no dating prospects, I find myself attracted to a male friend/coworker. He's 30-something, single, straight and we've hung out a few times since Covid (outside, while socially distanced). Neither of us has a management role at work, and we're in different departments and rarely interact professionally. So, hypothetically, the coworker part wouldn't be an ethical issue if we get involved.

I have a feeling he'd be down for a casual pandemic thing, but I have no idea how to broach this subject. He's a respectful person and he's not going to flirt with me since I identify as gay. How do I flirt with him without endangering public health, messing up our friendship or making our work situation incredibly awkward if he's not into me?

— Craving Organic Viable Earthly Touching

There's no way to ensure that a sexual and/or romantic relationship with a coworker won't end badly. But if your relationships and breakups are generally drama-free, COVET and if this guy's relationships and breakups are mostly drama-free, I think you should tell him how you feel. Ask him if he's interested in finding a Covid-19 sex buddy, and if he is, tell him you would like to apply for the position.

People who find themselves attracted to coworkers need to be thoughtful about power dynamics and cognizant of company policies where workplace romance is concerned. And it sounds like you are thoughtful and neither of you have power over each other and are unlikely to ever be in positions of power over each other.

If he's up for being your Covid-19 sex buddy, swear to each other you'll handle the inevitable end with grace and compassion. For while awkwardness can't be avoided, COVET, stupid and unnecessary drama can. It's been my experience that promising in advance to act like grownups ups the chances of everyone acting like grownups. Similarly, saying, "Well, this might get awkward," in advance of awkwardness or, "This is awkward," if things get awkward, reduces awkwardness by at least half.

Follow Dan Savage at www.savagelovecast.com and Twitter @FakeDanSavage.

Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Savage Love »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Latest in Savage Love

Author Archives

Arts & Culture Blogs

Brighter Days for Dark Carnival

Arts & Music - July 6, 5:50 PM

Brighter Days for Dark Carnival

More from the Blogs

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Special Reports

The Beer Issue 2020

By Katherine Hamilton, Chuck Lenatti and Chiara Bercu

The Decade in Review

The events and trends that shaped the Teens.

By Steven Tavares

Recent Issues

Jul 22, 2020
Jul 15, 2020
Jul 8, 2020

Jul 1, 2020
Jun 24, 2020
Jun 17, 2020
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2020

OTHER YEARS

© 2020 Telegraph Media    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation