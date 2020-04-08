April 08, 2020 News & Opinion » News

For Virus Prevention, More Staff at Jail? 

Alameda County Sheriff Greg Ahern siezes opportunity to connect staffing to virus response.

By
click to enlarge funding opportunity Sheriff Greg Ahern says the virus points out the chronic lack of staffing in his department.

Shane Bond

funding opportunity Sheriff Greg Ahern says the virus points out the chronic lack of staffing in his department.

Email
Print

When Sen. Nancy Skinner raised the possibility of an audit of the Alameda County Sheriff's Office last year, it energized progressives who have come to loath the department and its leader for what they believe is a lack of transparency amid mounting deaths at the Santa Rita Jail and misconduct by his deputies. But the move also hardened those who have long supported Alameda County Sheriff Gregory Ahern.

Ahern's supporters have said an audit, if ever performed, would highlight the department's need to expand its ranks. Since last year, Alameda County Supervisor Scott Haggerty has pushed this narrative with the aim of hiring more deputies. A supervisorial candidate in the March primary also articulated the same talking points.

And just last week, when the department's response to the virus at the Santa Rita Jail was discussed at a Board of Supervisors meeting, Supervisor Nate Miley said the potential crisis at the jail is another reason why the sheriff needs more deputies.

Ahern may get his wish this week, as the Board of Supervisors was scheduled at press time to debate a request to allocate $85 million for the next three years to hire 216 sworn officers and 47 non-sworn officers. Furthermore, the Alameda County Health Services Agency proposes to hire another 107 employees to assist at the jail.

The sheriff's department proposes to include the expenditure in the upcoming fiscal year budget, a spokesman said.

Both county departments have been conferring with consultants over the issue of staffing at the jail, department officials said. "All of the independent staffing experts agree that the Santa Rita Jail is severely understaffed in all areas," a county staff report said.

The additional staffing, the sheriff's department said, will allow it to expand programs at the jail, additional "out-of-cell" time for inmates, and increased observation for suicide prevention.

The sheriff's office, however, acknowledges finding such a large number of new employees, at least sworn officers, may be difficult. Eighteen of the proposed new positions will deal with recruitment of new deputies, the county staff report said.

The sheriff's budget request comes shortly after roughly 400 inmates were released prior to the end of their sentences from Santa Rita Jail this month. The move was made to hopefully lessen any outbreaks of the coronavirus that could occur at the facility. A nurse at the facility is reported to have tested positive for the virus last week.

Roughly 2,200 inmates are currently confined at the jail. But its population has steadily dropped while funding for the jail has increased over the year. In a letter from Skinner to the Board of Supervisors in February 2019 asking for an audit of the sheriff's department, she noted the disparity.

"In its fiscal oversight role, the Alameda County Board of Supervisors has an important responsibility to ensure that the ASCO is spending public funds wisely, particularly in the wake of several in-custody death and costly lawsuits, along with allegations of abuse and mistreatment of women," she wrote.

The sheriff's budget item was added late to last week's Board of Supervisors on Mar. 24 before later being pulled from the agenda. Notably, a federal lawsuit pertaining to allegations of civil rights allegations at Santa Rita Jail was heard in closed session last Tuesday and is again listed on Tuesday morning's agenda.

Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More News »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Latest in News

  • Trump's Drug Tout Threatens Patients

    • by Emmanuel Lee
    • Apr 8, 2020

  • Fixing the Testing Shortfall

    Newsom vows to increase testing in state by fivefold.
    • by Rachel Becker, CalMatters
    • Apr 8, 2020

  • Where's Your Mask?

    Coronavirus Journal: Despite official guidance and the chance to visibly disagree with President Trump, most East Bay residents seem to be ignoring recommendation.
    • by Grace Hase, Steven Tavares, and Jennifer Wadsworth
    • Apr 8, 2020
  • More »

Author Archives

News Blogs

Tuesday's Briefing: Orinda nursing home has 49 cases of covid-19; Analysis predicts state will have lower death toll during peak surge

News - April 7, 4:00 AM

Tuesday's Briefing: Orinda nursing home has 49 cases of covid-19; Analysis predicts state will have lower death toll during peak surge

Monday's Briefing: Alameda County 911 ambulance provider contemplates furloughs; Oakland opens covid-19 testing site

News - April 6, 4:00 AM

Monday's Briefing: Alameda County 911 ambulance provider contemplates furloughs; Oakland opens covid-19 testing site

Monday's Briefing: Alameda County 911 ambulance provider contemplates furloughs; Oakland opens covid-19 testing site

News - April 6, 4:00 AM

Monday's Briefing: Alameda County 911 ambulance provider contemplates furloughs; Oakland opens covid-19 testing site

Friday's Briefing: Schaaf appoints new Oakland city administrator; NRA sues Alameda County for shutting down gun shops

News - April 3, 4:00 AM

Friday's Briefing: Schaaf appoints new Oakland city administrator; NRA sues Alameda County for shutting down gun shops

Thursday’s Briefing: Oakland gets FEMA trailers to house homeless; Richmond Craneway Pavilion to become medical site

News - April 2, 4:00 AM

Thursday’s Briefing: Oakland gets FEMA trailers to house homeless; Richmond Craneway Pavilion to become medical site

More from the Blogs

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Special Reports

The Beer Issue 2020

By Katherine Hamilton, Chuck Lenatti and Chiara Bercu

The Decade in Review

The events and trends that shaped the Teens.

By Steven Tavares

Recent Issues

Apr 1, 2020
Mar 25, 2020
Mar 18, 2020

Mar 11, 2020
Mar 4, 2020
Feb 26, 2020
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2020

OTHER YEARS

© 2020 Telegraph Media    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation