September 30, 2020 News & Opinion » Seven Days

Fires, Fear and Baseball without Fans 

By and
click to enlarge ebx2040-7days.jpg
Email
Print

Strong winds and dry vegetation fueled wildfires in Napa Valley that quickly spread to tens of thousands of acres and forced nearly 70,000 to evacuate their homes. The destruction of North Bay wineries has been substantial and many structures still remain under threat. The impact on air quality, however, won't be like early September, when the sky turned an apocalyptic orange before giving way to a pall of white that lasted a week.

California public health officials warned last week that a surge in coronavirus hospitalizations could spike in October. Large gatherings and a loosening of health orders could fuel the increase. What officials did not say—and have not said nearly enough—is that the federal government's failure to develop a national testing plan and issue adequate safety guidelines on masks is the main reason more than 200,000 people have died on the road to November's elections.

BART temporarily shut down in San Leandro over a suspected looting plot. Police believed a plan to loot Bayfair Center was afoot Saturday after seeing word of a "meet-up" posted on social media. Law enforcement was apparently on edge after dozens of cars were stolen from a Dodge dealership in an unprecedented car heist on June 1 that took advantage of the protests over the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. On the bright side, the heavy-handed response by police affected hardly anyone as BART ridership has dipped more than 90 percent during the pandemic.

The A's are back in the playoffs for a best-of-three series against the Chicago White Sox. All games will be played at the Coliseum, which, as fans remain barred during the pandemic, offers the smallest sliver of a home-field advantage: The Sox have to use the visitors' porta-potty locker room. Oakland has already lost the Warriors to San Francisco and then the Raiders to Las Vegas, so the A's winning a World Series without long-suffering fans in attendance to collectively celebrate—before the team likely leaves for a new home—would be peak 2020. But that's a nightmare for a later date.

Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Seven Days »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Latest in Seven Days

Author Archives

  • Hold Up, Chief

    Oakland Police Commission extends interim chief's contract
    • by Steven Tavares
    • Sep 30, 2020

  • Rent Hike Row

    Hayward council argues over rent control cap
    • by Steven Tavares
    • Sep 23, 2020
  • More»

News Blogs

Tuesday's Briefing: Newsom signs state law inspired by Moms 4 Housing; Coliseum will become a polling place on Nov. 3

News - September 29, 4:00 AM

Tuesday's Briefing: Newsom signs state law inspired by Moms 4 Housing; Coliseum will become a polling place on Nov. 3

Monday's Briefing: Unions announce five-day strike against Alameda Health System hospitals; Wildfires bring a return of smoky air

News - September 28, 4:00 AM

Monday's Briefing: Unions announce five-day strike against Alameda Health System hospitals; Wildfires bring a return of smoky air

Dangerous fire weather expected this weekend in Alameda County

News - September 25, 12:22 PM

Dangerous fire weather expected this weekend in Alameda County

Friday's Briefing: Oakland event space skirted shelter in places orders; Coronavirus testing event this weekend in Fruitvale District

News - September 25, 4:00 AM

Friday's Briefing: Oakland event space skirted shelter in places orders; Coronavirus testing event this weekend in Fruitvale District

Oakland Police Commission extends chief's contract, 'surprised' by quality of applicants

News - September 25, 4:00 AM

Oakland Police Commission extends chief's contract, 'surprised' by quality of applicants

More from the Blogs

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Special Reports

The Beer Issue 2020

By Katherine Hamilton, Chuck Lenatti and Chiara Bercu

The Decade in Review

The events and trends that shaped the Teens.

By Steven Tavares

Recent Issues

Sep 23, 2020
Sep 16, 2020
Sep 9, 2020

Sep 2, 2020
Aug 26, 2020
Aug 19, 2020
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2020

OTHER YEARS

© 2020 Telegraph Media    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation