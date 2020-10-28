October 28, 2020 Arts & Culture » Arts Feature

East Bay artists revisit an ancient form in ‘The Book Makers’ 

By
click to enlarge LEAD READ: Book artist Peter Koch’s ‘Liber Ingus,’ featured in ‘The Book Makers,’ is made entirely of lead.

PHOTO COURTESY OF InCA PRODUCTIONS

LEAD READ: Book artist Peter Koch’s ‘Liber Ingus,’ featured in ‘The Book Makers,’ is made entirely of lead.

Email
Print

There are many books about filmmakers, but not a lot of films about bookmakers—specifically art bookmakers. Filmmaker James Kennard's feature documentary, The Book Makers, remedies this with aplomb.

Produced by Bay Area-based InCA Productions, the hour-long love letter to the printed book airs on PBS in the coming weeks. It also marks the feature documentary directorial debut of 31-year-old filmmaker James Kennard, whose film, in part, asks the question, "What should books become in the digital age?"

"They say, anytime a technology goes out of date, it just becomes art," says Kennard, who studied history at Oxford University before joining the family business (InCA Productions was founded in the '80s by his father, lauded documentary filmmaker David Kennard).

The filmmaker interviewed a raft of artists, authors, collectors and historians who are preserving both the artistry and craft of bookmaking. They include Bay Area luminaries Dave Eggers and Daniel Handler, a.k.a. Lemony Snicket. Also included are Berkeley-based artists fine-press printer Peter Koch—who made the 30-pound lead book pictured above—and artist Julie Chen, who re-invents the physical form of the book to enhance the reader's tactile experience.

Another Bay Area personality who features prominently in The Book Makers is Oakland's Mark Sarigianis, who sets out to print a limited run of Charles Bukowski's cult novel Ham on Rye using the traditional metal type process that leaves absolutely no room for error. The arc of his story is as beguiling as it is nerve-racking, and it begs the question as to whether or not book-making in the Digital Age is a quixotic undertaking. Spoiler alert: It isn't.

The film proves that digital isn't the death knell for books so much as a herald of their emancipation as mere content-delivery systems. Books aren't just coexisting in harmony with a digital world, they're actively redefining and re-imagining what books can be.

This is proved by the sheer variety of books showcased at the CODEX Book Fair in San Francisco—a moment in the film that neatly binds its various stories together. Kennard acknowledges the narrative device with a laugh and admits, "Oldest trick in the book."

"The Book Makers" airs at 4pm, Oct. 27 on KQED WORLD and again at 8pm, Nov. 13 on KQED channel 9. thebookmakersfilm.com.

Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Arts Feature »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Latest in Arts Feature

Author Archives

Arts & Culture Blogs

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Special Reports

The Beer Issue 2020

By Katherine Hamilton, Chuck Lenatti and Chiara Bercu

The Decade in Review

The events and trends that shaped the Teens.

By Steven Tavares

Recent Issues

Oct 21, 2020
Oct 14, 2020
Oct 7, 2020

Sep 30, 2020
Sep 23, 2020
Sep 16, 2020
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2020

OTHER YEARS

© 2020 Telegraph Media    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation