November 27, 2019 Movies » Movie Review

Dark Waters Indeed 

The environment didn’t deserve this, and neither do you.

By
click to enlarge Camp and Ruffalo

Camp and Ruffalo

Email
Print

Dark Waters

Directed by Todd Haynes. With Mark Ruffalo and Anne Hathaway. Now playing.

Okay, so mega-chemical-corporation and macro-environment-polluter DuPont de Nemours, Inc. is so powerful and impossible to control that the company could completely wreck one corner of West Virginia for close to fifty years, and no one, least of all a crusading farmer whose land is turned into a toxic sludge dump, can do anything about it? Yes, and Todd Haynes’ Dark Waters is here to tell us all about it.

We don’t usually think of Haynes as a director of public-spirited protest narratives. After all, he’s the guy whose early short related the tragic story of pop singer Karen Carpenter using Barbie dolls, before going on to direct gay-themed remakes of All That Heaven Allows and Mildred Pierce, plus a tribute to Bob Dylan. What he’s doing tromping through the hazardous waste with do-gooder attorney Mark Ruffalo and wronged farmer Bill Camp – portraying real-life characters from a magazine piece by Nathaniel Rich, adapted by Matthew Michael Carnahan and Mario Correa – is not immediately clear.

What’s abundantly clear is that Dark Waters has a murky, frustrated feel to it that may have everything to do with its subject, but makes for a dreary, warmed-over-Erin-Brockovich drama that will send its audience out into the night determined to throw away all their Teflon frying pans, immediately. It’s hard to see how this film could be anything more than that. A true curiosity. Approach with caution.

Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Movie Review »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Trending in the Alternative Press

Latest in Movie Review

Author Archives

Blogs

Friday's Briefing: Animal rights activists protest Whole Foods in Oakland; Black Friday in Fremont interrupted by gunfire

News - November 29, 4:00 AM

Friday's Briefing: Animal rights activists protest Whole Foods in Oakland; Black Friday in Fremont interrupted by gunfire

Thanksgiving Day Briefing: Hard rains coming this weekend; Bankruptcy judge says PG&E still liable for wildfires

News - November 28, 4:00 AM

Thanksgiving Day Briefing: Hard rains coming this weekend; Bankruptcy judge says PG&E still liable for wildfires

Wednesday's Briefing: Oakland will appeal Measure AA ruling; Parents file excessive force claim against OUSD

News - November 27, 4:00 AM

Wednesday's Briefing: Oakland will appeal Measure AA ruling; Parents file excessive force claim against OUSD

Oakland Assembly, a Massive Food Hall, Scheduled to Open Next Summer in Jack London Square

Food & Drink - November 26, 3:09 PM

Oakland Assembly, a Massive Food Hall, Scheduled to Open Next Summer in Jack London Square

Tuesday's Briefing: Lawsuit claims Alameda County Sheriff's Dept. forced some inmates into slavery; Hayward man admits to being an agent for China

News - November 26, 4:00 AM

Tuesday's Briefing: Lawsuit claims Alameda County Sheriff's Dept. forced some inmates into slavery; Hayward man admits to being an agent for China

More News More Arts & Music More from the Blogs

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Special Reports

Holiday Guide 2018

A guide to this holiday season's gifts, outings, eats, and more.

By Robert Gammon, Amy Burke, Nick Wong, Daniel Lempres, Sannidhi Shukla, Katherine Hamilton, Darwin BondGraham, Michael Berry, Express Staff, Azucena Rasilla and Janelle Bitker

Fall Arts 2018

Our Picks for the Best Events of the Fall Arts Season

By Nicole Gluckstern, Janis Hashe, Madeline Wells, Montse Reyes, Lou Fancher, Azucena Rasilla, Janelle Bitker and Amyra Soriano

Recent Issues

Nov 20, 2019
Nov 13, 2019
Nov 6, 2019

Oct 30, 2019
Oct 23, 2019
Oct 16, 2019
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2019

OTHER YEARS

© 2019 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation