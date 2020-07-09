July 09, 2020 News & Opinion » News

Cuts Coming to Bus Services 

AC Transit ridership down due to Covid-19

AC Transit is looking at the possibility of slashing bus service by up to 30 percent due to a sharp decline in ridership due to the pandemic, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Weekday ridership has dropped from 189,000 to 53,000, as of late May... Fourth of July sparked a large number of fires in the Bay Area, including a few significant blazes in Contra Costa County on Saturday night, ABC7 reports... Crowds at Lake Merritt on Saturday night hindered Oakland firefighters from quickly attending to a medical emergency in the area, SFGate reports. The call should have taken 2–3 minutes for firefighters to respond, said a spokesperson for OFD, but instead took 14 minutes... Two President Trump supporters attempted to cover up a large Black Lives Matter mural painted on a Martinez street, the Bay City News reports... A problem with its Covid-19 testing stopped the Oakland A's from conducting their first workouts at the Coliseum over the weekend, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The delay in receiving Covid-19 tests was exacerbated by the holiday weekend.

