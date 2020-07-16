July 16, 2020 News & Opinion » News

Covid Cases Rise in Alameda County 

Area added to state watch list By Steve Tavares

COVID-19: Alameda County has nearly 8,000 total coronavirus cases.

PHOTO COURTESY OF CENTER FOR DISEASE CONTROL.

COVID-19: Alameda County has nearly 8,000 total coronavirus cases.

Alameda County was added to the state's watch list of counties where the number of coronavirus cases is rising rapidly, KPIX reports. If the trend does not show signs of reversing in the next three days, the state will reimpose restrictions on reopening. Alameda County has nearly 8,000 total coronavirus cases, and 148 deaths, as of Monday... With a number of restaurants and local business districts promising outdoor reopenings over the weekend, Alameda County public health officials pulled the plug last Friday night, citing the rise in new cases and a change in the state's guidance rules. The move sparked confusion and defiance in a number of cities, where plans for outdoor dining moved forward, KPIX reports... Contra Costa County was also added to the state's watch list over the weekend, KRON reports. Outdoor seating is still allowed, but patrons must wear masks, except when eating and drinking, starting today. Indoor religious services are again not allowed... East Bay Regional Park District police found a male body at the Huckleberry Regional Preserve in Oakland on Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco Chronicle reports... With services like Doordash becoming less of a convenience and more of a necessity for many during the pandemic, Berkeley officials capped their commissions at 15 percent, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The rule will stay in place for 90 days or until whenever indoor dining is allowed in the city... Predictive policing's days may be coming to end soon, KQED reports. The software, which promises to use data to pinpoint potential hotspots for crime, has been criticized for exacerbating racial bias. Santa Cruz recently discontinued its use.

The Beer Issue 2020

By Katherine Hamilton, Chuck Lenatti and Chiara Bercu

The Decade in Review

The events and trends that shaped the Teens.

By Steven Tavares

