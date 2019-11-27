Corrections 

Our November 13 story about a proposed Richmond housing development (“The Clock is Ticking at Point Molate”) stated that some critics of the project suspect that Mayor Tom Butt, and architect and contractor, wanted to obtain the contract to restore the historic Winehaven structure. Yet under California law, Butt would be prohibited from bidding on the project as long as he is sitting mayor, through 2022. The story also misquoted the mayor as saying that he had seen “no people of color” at a gathering of project foes, when a recording of the session indicates that he said he had seen “no African Americans, no young people, and very few people of color.” Finally, the story stated that the Richmond City Council rejected the environmental impact report for a proposed casino, when the council actually approved the EIR but rejected the casino plan itself. Our story about the new album by Sh8peshifter (“Stepping Out of the Darkness,”) misspelled the name of coproducer Anjalo Russel.