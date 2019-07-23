Corrections 

After our July 17 story about e-scooter regulation in Oakland ("Mobility and Equity") went to press, the board of the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency basically conceded the inadequacy of its past policies, by voting to double the number of scooters on city streets to 2,500, and to allow additional companies to apply for permits to operate in the city. Also, our story mischaracterized a survey by Lime as being specific to Oakland; it was actually nationwide. Meanwhile, our July 17 story "The Electrical Sounds of the Alternating Currents" misspelled the name of the band Peacers.