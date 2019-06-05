Corrections 

Our May 14 story about union opposition to a housing development in San Lorenzo mischaracterized a meeting between an attorney for the project and the staff of Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan. We suggested that union officials were present during the meeting we described, but that was not the case.
Our May 22 review of the exhibit Pushing West: The Photography of Andrew J. Russell
at the Oakland Museum of California, inaccurately identified the show’s curator. It was Drew Johnson, not Drew Lewis.