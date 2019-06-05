June 05, 2019 News & Opinion » Corrections

Corrections 

Email
Print
Our May 14 story about union opposition to a housing development in San Lorenzo mischaracterized a meeting between an attorney for the project and the staff of Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan. We suggested that union officials were present during the meeting we described, but that was not the case.

Our May 22 review of the exhibit Pushing West: The Photography of Andrew J. Russell at the Oakland Museum of California, inaccurately identified the show’s curator. It was Drew Johnson, not Drew Lewis.

Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Corrections »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

News Blogs

Tuesday's Briefing: Oakland budget battle over Department of Transpo heats up; Haggerty wants Pride flag on county buildings

News - June 4, 6:00 AM

Tuesday's Briefing: Oakland budget battle over Department of Transpo heats up; Haggerty wants Pride flag on county buildings

Monday's Briefing: Kaplan's budget proposal includes cutting Department of Transportation

News - June 3, 1:35 AM

Monday's Briefing: Kaplan's budget proposal includes cutting Department of Transportation

Friday's Briefing: Alameda County deputy may have broken the law, but case was not referred to DA

News - May 31, 6:00 AM

Friday's Briefing: Alameda County deputy may have broken the law, but case was not referred to DA

Thursday's Briefing: Assembly approves legislation to help renters and freelance workers

News - May 30, 6:00 AM

Thursday's Briefing: Assembly approves legislation to help renters and freelance workers

Wednesday's Briefing: Schaaf unleashes 'Pothole blitz' to repair Oakland streets; Police use-of-force bill passes state Senate

News - May 29, 6:00 AM

Wednesday's Briefing: Schaaf unleashes 'Pothole blitz' to repair Oakland streets; Police use-of-force bill passes state Senate

More from the Blogs

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Special Reports

Holiday Guide 2018

A guide to this holiday season's gifts, outings, eats, and more.

By Robert Gammon, Amy Burke, Nick Wong, Daniel Lempres, Sannidhi Shukla, Katherine Hamilton, Darwin BondGraham, Michael Berry, Express Staff, Azucena Rasilla and Janelle Bitker

Fall Arts 2018

Our Picks for the Best Events of the Fall Arts Season

By Nicole Gluckstern, Janis Hashe, Madeline Wells, Montse Reyes, Lou Fancher, Azucena Rasilla, Janelle Bitker and Amyra Soriano

Recent Issues

May 29, 2019
May 22, 2019
May 15, 2019

May 8, 2019
May 1, 2019
Apr 24, 2019
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2018

OTHER YEARS

© 2019 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation