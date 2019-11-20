November 19, 2019 News & Opinion » Feature

Climate Change and Social Change 

Oakland's ambitious approach to solving the climate crisis combines environmental action with a focus on equity. Can they fit together?

By
click to enlarge istock-891198080_ordinary_mario_inside.jpg

iStock-891198080 Ordinary Mario

Email
Print
click to flip through (2) PHOTO BY MARCUS HÄNSCHEN - Equity facilitators David Jaber, Marybelle Tobias, and Colin Miller.
  • Photo by Marcus Hänschen
  • Equity facilitators David Jaber, Marybelle Tobias, and Colin Miller.
 

In 2018, Oakland adopted a Climate Emergency Resolution that committed the city to a mobilization that "reduces citywide greenhouse gas emissions as quickly as possible toward zero net emissions." In declaring a climate emergency, Oakland joined a growing number of Bay Area cities in displaying a growing sense of urgency about efforts to address the crisis.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warns that we need a drastic reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 to avoid runaway climate disaster. The national Climate Mobilization calls for a "World War II-style" mobilization for a rapid reduction of greenhouse gases. A new youth climate movement echoes Greta Thunberg's call to "act like the house is on fire."

Now Oakland is entering the final months of a year-long process to develop a 2030 Equitable Climate Action Plan. The plan's target is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 56 percent of 2005 levels by 2030. It's divided into chapters on transportation and land use, buildings, reducing waste, adaptation to climate change, removing carbon, and actions by the city and the Port of Oakland. It promotes increasing energy efficiency and phasing out natural gas and other sources of greenhouse gases. The carbon chapter calls for planting trees and increasing green spaces, since plants absorb carbon dioxide. An innovative section on materials consumption and reducing waste considers not only Oakland's greenhouse gases, but also those emitted in producing the goods that Oaklanders consume.

At the same time, however, the plan calls for measures that also tackle the crisis of economic inequality. Each chapter includes a section on "centering equity," calling for a "fair shift to an economy that is ecologically sustainable, equitable, and just for all its members." Equity is not only central to the plan's goals but also to its development, which has included an extensive process of community input. And some activists who participated in the process believe the city's draft falls short of its equity goals by failing to include top community priorities.

The plan's goal, according to its introduction, is "to fight and adapt to climate change without exacerbating displacement ... to reduce emissions while helping existing Oaklanders to stay rooted in their homes including in cases of climate disasters and major changes to the built environment." So the section on buildings also sets goals including "avoiding bill increases, ensuring benefits to renters, and local green jobs." The carbon removal chapter specifies that tree-planting should reduce inequities in shade by planting more trees in neighborhoods that lack them — crucial for preventing health-threatening "heat islands." The section on transportation calls for reduced car use and the electrification of vehicles, including ideas for sharing electric vehicles and working toward free public transportation. The materials component calls on the city to support the development of a repair industry so residents can fix rather than discard household items, simultaneously saving people money and creating jobs. Similarly, the plan calls for diverting edible food from landfills, where it is a major source of heat-trapping methane, and creating systems to get the food to people who need it — another source of job creation.

These commitments put the city squarely within the growing movement to bring climate and social justice action together — most famously in the Congressional Green New Deal resolution backed by Sen. Edward Markey and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Such calls for "climate justice" are partly a response to the opposition sparked by measures intended to combat climate change.

All across the globe, well-intentioned efforts to stop climate change are being met with resistance from opponents who say these measures add burdens to those who can least afford them. Recently in Ecuador, protests and riots greeted a government decision to reduce fuel subsidies. Last year the "yellow vest" movement in France tied up the country for weeks in protests over an increase in fuel taxes.

Closer to home, last year in Washington State, voters rejected the second of two ballot measures aiming to create a carbon tax to combat climate change. Opponents of the tax — financed by the fossil fuel industry — outspent proponents by two to one, according to an article in Mother Jones. But the "no" vote also was fueled by worry that "voters, rather than large-scale polluters, would end up paying for the costs of climate change."

Meanwhile, media have given a lot of attention to labor opposition to climate action, including union support for building oil and gas pipelines that environmental activists oppose. Unions representing fossil fuel workers are often skeptical about how they would fare in a clean-energy future. AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka is famously quoted as saying that "just transition" is just "an invitation to a fancy funeral."

Climate activists are responding to these concerns. The Climate Mobilization, a national organization calling for a transition to zero greenhouse gas emissions for the entire economy over a decade or less, adds that the transformation "must be a democratic, equitable, and just transition for workers and frontline communities."

Still, what does a commitment to equity actually mean? Some see it simply as call to make sure climate actions do not cause harm. For example, advocates of a carbon tax often include plans to use revenues from the tax to provide rebates to offset rising fuel prices. Many call for programs to provide income and retraining for workers displaced by the decline of fossil fuel.

Full text

1 2 3 4 5

Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Feature »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Latest in Feature

  • The Clock is Ticking at Point Molate

    Should Richmond really build a waterfront community along the historic cul-de-sac directly adjacent to Chevron’s refinery?
    • by Janis Hashe
    • Nov 12, 2019

  • What Color Is Fire?

    The controversy surrounding a racially insensitive greeting card sent out by Alameda County firefighters has called attention to the lack of diversity among the department's employees.
    • by Steven Tavares
    • Nov 5, 2019

  • The Stink in East Oakland

    A foundry once identified as Alameda County's second largest emitter of toxic air pollution faces renewed calls to clean up its act.
    • by Jean Tepperman
    • Oct 29, 2019
  • More »

Author Archives

  • The Stink in East Oakland

    A foundry once identified as Alameda County's second largest emitter of toxic air pollution faces renewed calls to clean up its act.
    • by Jean Tepperman
    • Oct 29, 2019

  • Dredging the Carquinez to Accommodate Oil

    The Army Corps is deepening shipping channels to allow tankers access. The agency says it will clear the air. Environmentalists don't agree.
    • by Jean Tepperman
    • Sep 11, 2019
  • More»

News Blogs

Tuesday's Briefing: No charges filed in Orinda shooting; East Bay congressman drops a bomb on TV... or did he?

News - November 19, 4:00 AM

Tuesday's Briefing: No charges filed in Orinda shooting; East Bay congressman drops a bomb on TV... or did he?

Monday's Briefing: Oakland Police are making fewer traffic stops, but with same results; Multiple gunmen in Orinda shooting

News - November 18, 4:00 AM

Monday's Briefing: Oakland Police are making fewer traffic stops, but with same results; Multiple gunmen in Orinda shooting

Friday's Briefing: Arrests made in Orinda shooting; Long-time Oakland councilman to retire next year

News - November 15, 4:00 AM

Friday's Briefing: Arrests made in Orinda shooting; Long-time Oakland councilman to retire next year

Thursdays Briefing: Oakland drops Coliseum lawsuit; Man detained by BART for eating a sandwich is suing

News - November 14, 4:00 AM

Thursdays Briefing: Oakland drops Coliseum lawsuit; Man detained by BART for eating a sandwich is suing

Wednesday's Briefing: Orinda police were in Oakland at the time of Halloween night shooting; OUSD meeting could move behind closed doors

News - November 13, 4:00 AM

Wednesday's Briefing: Orinda police were in Oakland at the time of Halloween night shooting; OUSD meeting could move behind closed doors

More from the Blogs

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Special Reports

Holiday Guide 2018

A guide to this holiday season's gifts, outings, eats, and more.

By Robert Gammon, Amy Burke, Nick Wong, Daniel Lempres, Sannidhi Shukla, Katherine Hamilton, Darwin BondGraham, Michael Berry, Express Staff, Azucena Rasilla and Janelle Bitker

Fall Arts 2018

Our Picks for the Best Events of the Fall Arts Season

By Nicole Gluckstern, Janis Hashe, Madeline Wells, Montse Reyes, Lou Fancher, Azucena Rasilla, Janelle Bitker and Amyra Soriano

Recent Issues

Nov 13, 2019
Nov 6, 2019
Oct 30, 2019

Oct 23, 2019
Oct 16, 2019
Oct 9, 2019
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2019

OTHER YEARS

© 2019 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation