Cheapest Way to Spay 

Spay and Neuter Surgery Center at the East Bay SPCA

410 Hegenberger Road, Oakland, 510-639-7387, EastBaySPCA.org

Try calling around to area veterinary clinics to see about spaying or neutering that dog or cat that just showed up outside your house, and you may discover one or two things. Many area vet clinics simply don't provide such services, and those that do sometimes want to charge you a paw or a tail for the procedure. Here you are trying to do a good thing for a needy animal only to discover that vaccinating, worming, and spaying or neutering it can easily set you back more than $1,000. That's why we like Spay and Neuter Surgery Center at the East Bay SPCA. Prices vary by size, but it only costs $75-100 to neuter or spay a cat — spaying is more complicated, thus pricey — and $125-175 to neuter or spay your dog. Feral cats, Chihuahuas and Chihuahua mixes, and Pit Bulls and Pit Bull mixes can all qualify for discounts. Call ahead though, because there are lots of animals in line ahead of you.

Email
Print
  |  
(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Jul 24, 2019
Jul 17, 2019
Jul 10, 2019

Jul 3, 2019
Jun 26, 2019
Jun 19, 2019
More Issues

© 2019 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation