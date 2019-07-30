Cheapest Way to Spay 

Try calling around to area veterinary clinics to see about spaying or neutering that dog or cat that just showed up outside your house, and you may discover one or two things. Many area vet clinics simply don't provide such services, and those that do sometimes want to charge you a paw or a tail for the procedure. Here you are trying to do a good thing for a needy animal only to discover that vaccinating, worming, and spaying or neutering it can easily set you back more than $1,000. That's why we like Spay and Neuter Surgery Center at the East Bay SPCA. Prices vary by size, but it only costs $75-100 to neuter or spay a cat — spaying is more complicated, thus pricey — and $125-175 to neuter or spay your dog. Feral cats, Chihuahuas and Chihuahua mixes, and Pit Bulls and Pit Bull mixes can all qualify for discounts. Call ahead though, because there are lots of animals in line ahead of you.