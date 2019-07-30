Cheapest Way to See the Flora of California 

Regional Parks Botanic Garden

Shasta Rd., Berkeley, 510-544-3169, NativePlants.org

While you could take a road trip to visit some of California's ecosystems, there is an easier and cheaper way to get a taste of California's variety of plant life. The Regional Parks Botanic Garden, located in Tilden Regional Park, is open to the public for free year-round, and showcases plants from all over the state. Wander down trails that wind through sunny hillside meadows, redwood groves, and alongside a creek that runs through the property, all showcasing the amazing spread of California's native plants, many of which don't grow outside of the state. The park website includes a guide about what will be blooming during every month of the year.

Email
Print
  |  
(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Jul 24, 2019
Jul 17, 2019
Jul 10, 2019

Jul 3, 2019
Jun 26, 2019
Jun 19, 2019
More Issues

© 2019 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation