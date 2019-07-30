Cheapest Way to See the Flora of California 

While you could take a road trip to visit some of California's ecosystems, there is an easier and cheaper way to get a taste of California's variety of plant life. The Regional Parks Botanic Garden, located in Tilden Regional Park, is open to the public for free year-round, and showcases plants from all over the state. Wander down trails that wind through sunny hillside meadows, redwood groves, and alongside a creek that runs through the property, all showcasing the amazing spread of California's native plants, many of which don't grow outside of the state. The park website includes a guide about what will be blooming during every month of the year.