August 21, 2019 Movies » Movie Review

Calamity Overload 

Want social problems? Luce has an oversupply.

By
click to enlarge Kelvin Harrison Jr. stars as Luce.

Copyright, Jon Pack

Kelvin Harrison Jr. stars as Luce.

Email
Print
click to enlarge movie_a-_kelvin_harrison_jr_in_luce_copyright_jonpack_rgb.jpg


Luce

Directed by Julius Onah. With Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Naomi Watts. Now playing.  

Luce is a serious, even solemn, attempt to make a drama about trust — and its betrayal — in our contemporary American climate of fear. So it is packed to the gills with topical issues.

At a suburban Virginia high school, the school's leading student (played by Kelvin Harrison Jr.) is confronted by a teacher (Octavia Spencer) with a bag containing dangerous high-powered fireworks that was found in the student's locker. The teacher, Ms. Wilson, also questions the student, Luce, about his submitting an essay on Frantz Fanon, the Marxist political philosopher and author of The Wretched of the Earth. Ms. Wilson is anxious to draw a parallel between Luce's writing about the African revolutionary author and his apparent possession of explosives.

That's enough plot for any ordinary movie, but director Julius Onah and screenwriter J.C. Lee, adapting Lee's play, aren't quite finished setting up. Bright, athletic, African-American Luce is a refugee, adopted by his middle-class white parents (Naomi Watts and Tim Roth) from the troubled East African nation of Eritrea years before, when he was seven years old. When Luce's parents find out about the teacher grilling their son they hurry to defend him, but are worried Luce isn't telling the whole truth. This leads to tension at home.

As it turns out, Luce and Ms. Wilson don't get along with each other. He resents her criticism of his essay, and also the fact that she raided his locker without permission. The teacher's edgy feelings may be explained, in part, by the sudden reappearance of her sister (Marsha Stephanie Blake), a recovering mental patient. There are other troubles at Nova High — an Asian-American female student (Andrea Bang) was apparently sexually assaulted at a party, and a bitter school dropout (the actor Astro) has been loitering around, possibly dealing weed. As one character exclaims, "There's something going on." You can say that again.

All the above characters have trust issues with each other that lead them to cover up various truths, a tactic that only provokes further mistrust. Director Onah, a Nigerian native making his second feature narrative film, stirs his pot of discontent patiently, careful not to let the stew boil over before its time. The principal actors, especially Harrison, Watts, and Spencer, handle the plot's peekaboo revelations ably, soft-pedaling the obvious histrionics in favor of standard-brand low-key art-house proceduralism. The film's most sizzling scene has Luce and his accuser Ms. Wilson duking it out metaphorically ("America put you in a box") on the subjects of blackness and society's expectations.

But without spoiling the final reel, we have to note our disappointment at the ending, when Luce hurriedly sweeps everything under the rug and we're left with basic unanswered questions. Fine cast, sensitive direction of same, cogent roster of social ills, but finally too many of them. This movie could have been split in two. There are more than enough problems to go around in real life, but this film doesn't seem to know when to stop adding on, and the result is calamity overload.

Contact the author of this piece, send a letter to the editor, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

More Movie Review »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Trending in the Alternative Press

Latest in Movie Review

  • I Was a Teenage Godfather

    Piranhas, The latest crime story from Naples falls just a bit short.
    • by Kelly Vance
    • Aug 21, 2019

  • Way to Go, Blanchett

    The eccentric genius of Where'd You Go Bernadette
    • by Kelly Vance
    • Aug 14, 2019

  • Pro-choice? No choice

    One Child Nation is a heartbreaking documentary about China's cruel social experiment.
    • by Kelly Vance
    • Aug 14, 2019
  • More »

Author Archives

Blogs

News - August 20, 3:16 PM

Oakland Planning Commission to Consider 5G Cellphone Facilities

Chop Bar Moves Into New Digs

Food & Drink - August 20, 1:45 PM

Chop Bar Moves Into New Digs

Tuesday's Briefing: Three Ghost Ship trial jurors replaced; DA will not seek death penalty for suspect in Nia Wilson killing

News - August 20, 4:00 AM

Tuesday's Briefing: Three Ghost Ship trial jurors replaced; DA will not seek death penalty for suspect in Nia Wilson killing

Oakland A’s Shake Off Injuries, Buck Odds to join Playoff Hunt

News - August 19, 2:14 PM

Oakland A’s Shake Off Injuries, Buck Odds to join Playoff Hunt

Monday’s Briefing: Bay Area rental prices are showing signs of cooling; BART board director wants to ban busking, panhandling at stations

News - August 19, 4:00 AM

Monday’s Briefing: Bay Area rental prices are showing signs of cooling; BART board director wants to ban busking, panhandling at stations

More News More Arts & Music More from the Blogs

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Special Reports

Holiday Guide 2018

A guide to this holiday season's gifts, outings, eats, and more.

By Robert Gammon, Amy Burke, Nick Wong, Daniel Lempres, Sannidhi Shukla, Katherine Hamilton, Darwin BondGraham, Michael Berry, Express Staff, Azucena Rasilla and Janelle Bitker

Fall Arts 2018

Our Picks for the Best Events of the Fall Arts Season

By Nicole Gluckstern, Janis Hashe, Madeline Wells, Montse Reyes, Lou Fancher, Azucena Rasilla, Janelle Bitker and Amyra Soriano

Recent Issues

Aug 14, 2019
Aug 7, 2019
Jul 31, 2019

Jul 24, 2019
Jul 17, 2019
Jul 10, 2019
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2019

OTHER YEARS

© 2019 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation