Best Workout Deal for Teens 

The Oakland YMCA has a new pricing deal. Instead of forcing families to join as one unit, teens can become members on their own. It's $33 a month for kids ages 13 to 17, (compared to $79 a month for adults). The great thing is that teens can use everything that adults can use, from StairMasters and treadmills to weights, classes, and the pool. Plus, Warriors baller Draymond Green recently donated some cash to repaint the basketball courts with slick new black and white paint showing the skyline of Oakland and the words, The Town, splashed across the walls. It's a great way for teens to hang out with friends and get a workout in the process. And the Y is on AC Transit's 51A bus line for those non-driving athletes to get to the gym themselves.