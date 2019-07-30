Best Way to Wear Your Oakland Pride 

You haven't really lived in Oakland until you've waited in line to get something delicious at Tacos Sinaloa. The iconic orange truck and titular gleeful shrimp (who is strangely excited about having served up his brothers with a lemon wedge) have been a fixture in the San Antonio neighborhood since 1999, and expanded to Fruitvale and Berkeley in recent years. And what better way to celebrate a local legend than to wear it on a shirt? The Sinaloa Tacos T-shirt by Oaklandish is black with an explosion of orange in the center, the happy shrimp bursting out of the wearer's chest with a taco in one hand and a shrimp cocktail in the other. "Tacos Sinaloa X Oaklandish" arches over the picture, with the accolade of having been voted best food truck in the East Bay written below. The shirt is 100 percent cotton and sells for $30 at Oakland Supply Co. in Jack London Square.