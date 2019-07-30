Best Way to Spread Compassion With Burritos 

Kira Clarence was tired of walking past her unhoused neighbors and looking the other way. So she decided to start East Oakland Burrito Roll, a monthly gathering of volunteers who meet up to make a total of 500 burritos and deliver them to unhoused people in East Oakland. Along with burritos, the group also delivers supplies like bottled water, fresh fruit, and dog food to those in need. The group is run entirely on tax-deductible donations, including the donation of commercial kitchen space. Volunteers can sign up for shifts as short as one hour, making it an easy way to incorporate a little compassion into your schedule.