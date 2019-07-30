Best Way to Never Climb Another Hill 

The Civia Parkway Electric Bike at Tip Top Bike Shop

4800 Telegraph Ave., Oakland, 510-444-4148, TipTopBikeShop.com.

Everyone knows that the best views of San Francisco are in the East Bay. But scaling the East Bay hills on a bicycle to experience those breathtaking vistas can be such a chore. Fortunately the Civia Parkway electric bike at Tip Top Bike Shop ensures you'll never have to climb another hill again. The Parkway's ultra-reliable motor kicks in when you need it, making uphill rides a cinch, and ensuring cross-city commutes don't leave you a sweaty, disheveled mess. Retailing at $2,800, the Parkway features a lightweight frame, a comfort-stitched saddle, and a Bosch motor that can run at speeds up to 20 MPH with a maximum range of 112 miles. And this easy-to-use bike is also easy on the eyes — its dark teal color will brighten up the greyest days and take you from Twin Peaks to Grizzly Peak and everywhere in between.

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)

