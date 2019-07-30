Best Way to Go Boating — and Support Youth Programs 

Waterside Workshops and the Berkeley Boathouse

click to enlarge ae_boathouse_hag2185.jpg
click to enlarge ae_boathouse_hag2185.jpg
84 Bolivar Dr., Berkeley, 510-644-2577, WatersideWorkshops.org

How many times have you driven by Berkeley's Aquatic Park and longed to be out on the water instead of stuck in your car? Well, if you visit the park on the weekends (12 p.m.-6 p.m.) during the summer, there's a canoe or kayak or rowboat waiting with your name on it at the Berkeley Boathouse. When you rent their boats — $15 per hour for a single, $20 per hour for a double, $25 per hour for a triple — 100 percent of the proceeds go toward supporting their youth programs. Waterside Workshops offers an apprenticeship-style internship on boat building, including the woodworking and construction skills required for the craft, for youth 14-24. The boats for rent were often built by youth in the program and include styles such as regionally specific rowboats from different European locales.

Email
Print
  |  
(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Jul 24, 2019
Jul 17, 2019
Jul 10, 2019

Jul 3, 2019
Jun 26, 2019
Jun 19, 2019
More Issues

© 2019 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation