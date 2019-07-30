Best Way to Go Boating — and Support Youth Programs 

How many times have you driven by Berkeley's Aquatic Park and longed to be out on the water instead of stuck in your car? Well, if you visit the park on the weekends (12 p.m.-6 p.m.) during the summer, there's a canoe or kayak or rowboat waiting with your name on it at the Berkeley Boathouse. When you rent their boats — $15 per hour for a single, $20 per hour for a double, $25 per hour for a triple — 100 percent of the proceeds go toward supporting their youth programs. Waterside Workshops offers an apprenticeship-style internship on boat building, including the woodworking and construction skills required for the craft, for youth 14-24. The boats for rent were often built by youth in the program and include styles such as regionally specific rowboats from different European locales.