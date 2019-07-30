You searched for:

Best Variety of Fruit Beers 

The Rare Barrel

940 Parker St., Berkeley, 510-984-6585, TheRareBarrel.com

Sour beers have carved out their own niche in the mainstream beer market in the past few years. At The Rare Barrel in Berkeley you can get a taste of some of the most drinkable sours on the market which incorporate the flavors of many kinds of fruit. The company goes beyond the usual stars of sour beer, such as raspberries and blueberries, to utilize other fruits such guava, pineapple, and prickly pear in their constantly rotating offerings. The taproom also offers snacks and dishes to share that pair well with these beers, such as smoked potatoes and chickpea croquets. Though the whole experience is a bit of a splurge, it's well worth it for the chance to sample some of the more unique beers in the East Bay.

