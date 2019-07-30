Best Value for a Seafood-Based Brunch 

There's a reason why crowds line up at La Grana Fish every Saturday and Sunday without fail. At under $10, the tostadas, which come with three tostada shells per order, are a cost-effective way to load up on seafood. Try the aguachile verde, which comes with shrimp, cucumber, red onions, and a healthy dose of avocado, all soaked in a fiery blend of green chiles and lime juice. Or go for the tuna tostada made with fresh raw tuna, chipotle mayonnaise, red onions, and avocado. Quesabirrias (crisp cheesy tacos with birria, or stewed beef) and mulitas (like a stacked quesadilla) are also must-orders. This weekends-only trailer parks itself on 50th Avenue near the Coliseum Flea Market, making it the ideal stop in a bargain-filled day.