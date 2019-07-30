You searched for:

Best Upscale Happy Hour Deal 

Perle Wine Bar

2058 Mountain Blvd., Oakland, 510-808-7767, PerleWineBar.com

Happy hour here only lasts for a single hour — between 5 and 6 p.m. — from Tuesdays through Fridays. Still, if you can get yourself up to Montclair for that hour, it's well worth the trip to enjoy favorites like chef Rob Lam's French onion dip Angus burger for $10 — a fraction of the typical price. Other luxurious-tasting, bargain-priced bites clocking in under $10 include deviled eggs topped with fried oysters and smoked trout roe, smoked salmon toasts with whitefish creme fraiche, oyster shooters with aqua pazza, and avocado tartines with brown butter ricotta. Happy-hour priced wine, beer, and champagne also are available.

