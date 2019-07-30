You searched for:

Best Upscale American Cuisine 

Juanita & Maude

click to enlarge rb_juanitamaude_img_8506.jpg
825 San Pablo Ave., Albany, 510-526-2233, JuanitaAndMaude.com

Chef Scott Eastman worked as the chef de cuisine at Corso in Berkeley for six years. But at Juanita & Maude, he broadens his horizons by serving New American cuisine, drawing from a diverse range of influences including Japanese, Southern, Mexican, and yes, Italian. Appetizers run the gamut from ahi tuna carpaccio to chicken taquitos, while first courses include dishes such as cavatelli with beef ragu and shrimp and grits. The restaurant particularly shines when it comes to seafood, with main courses like grilled swordfish with green papaya and grilled squid salad or black cod with mussels, chorizo, and chickpeas. Desserts are luxurious yet cravable, with options like a hazelnut financier and mascarpone mousse with peaches.

