Best Tropical Tiki Splurge 

Forbidden Island

1304 Lincoln Ave., Alameda, 510-749-0332, ForbiddenIslandAlameda.com

If you can't quite afford a trip to a remote island, how about a trip to the island of Alameda instead? After just one or two drinks at Forbidden Island, you'll be happy to pretend you're on a sandy beach. For the deluxe treatment, go for the Chamborlada, a piña colada with a float of black raspberry Chambord, served in a gigantic glass goblet and a flower on top. The Planet of the Apes is another favorite, made with banana, coconut cream, and rum for a treat that resembles a boozy banana milkshake.

