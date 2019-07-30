You searched for:

Best Sushi Splurge 

Utzutzu

1428 Park St., Alameda, 510-263-8122

When Yume, one of the best sushi spots in the entire Bay Area, closed in 2017 due to chef Hideki Aomizu's retirement, sushi fans were distraught. Luckily, chef Chikara Ono of AS-B Dama and Delage decided to open a new restaurant in Yume's space — one that paid homage to Yume's name (Yume means dream, while Utzutzu means reality) — with a similar intimate, high-end experience. Don't plan on ordering your favorite rolls at Utzutzu; the chef offers an okimari, or prix fixe, menu that runs about $100 for about sixteen pieces of sushi, plus an appetizer, salad, soup, and dessert. The sushi bar only seats seven, so be sure to make reservations in advance.

