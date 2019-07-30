You searched for:

Best Sushi Bang for Your Buck 

Manpuku

277 College Ave., Berkeley, 510-848-2536, ManpukuOrder.com

Sushi is delicious, nutritious, and a California mainstay. The only problem? Often, the rolls are too damn expensive. Not so at Manpuku, a step above a hole-in-the-wall diner located in the heart of Berkeley's Elmwood district. Salmon maki is $3.50 for 6 pieces and a bowl of veggie ramen soup is $9.50. Our personal favorite? A couple can easily dine out — and be full — for less than $25. Sushi snobs may turn up their noses at these basic rolls, but it's no wonder this place is always packed with Cal students and families looking for a bargain. Anthony Bordain may have famously warned against bargain sushi, but he never had to pay for Bay Area housing.

