Best Statement Wallet 

The Lips Wallet at Claflin, Thayer & Co.

click to enlarge gs_lips_wallet.jpg
click to enlarge gs_lips_wallet.jpg
470 49th St., Ste. E, Oakland, 510-250-9855, ClaflinThayer.com.

Lips are an iconic shape. In the 1930s, Salvador Dalí turned them into a couch, the 1980s saw them become a phone, and today Claflin, Thayer & Co. have made them into a wallet. This eye catcher sells for $52, comes in red, magenta, black, and rose gold (with more colors and one-of-a-kind options available in their Temescal Alley store). It is a fabulous accessory for anyone who likes to make a statement without even opening their mouth. Made in California of supple, genuine leather, the wallet is small enough to fit just a few essentials, but loud enough to be seen down the block. Perfect for night or day, drinks or brunch, an LBD or jeans and sneakers, it's a practical accessory that's worth the splurge. We think Señor Dalí would approve.

Email
Print
  |  
(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Jul 24, 2019
Jul 17, 2019
Jul 10, 2019

Jul 3, 2019
Jun 26, 2019
Jun 19, 2019
More Issues

© 2019 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation