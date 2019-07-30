Best Statement Wallet 

Lips are an iconic shape. In the 1930s, Salvador Dalí turned them into a couch, the 1980s saw them become a phone, and today Claflin, Thayer & Co. have made them into a wallet. This eye catcher sells for $52, comes in red, magenta, black, and rose gold (with more colors and one-of-a-kind options available in their Temescal Alley store). It is a fabulous accessory for anyone who likes to make a statement without even opening their mouth. Made in California of supple, genuine leather, the wallet is small enough to fit just a few essentials, but loud enough to be seen down the block. Perfect for night or day, drinks or brunch, an LBD or jeans and sneakers, it's a practical accessory that's worth the splurge. We think Señor Dalí would approve.