Best Science Camp 

Sarah's Science

click to enlarge ae_sarahsscienceimg_4300.jpg
Multiple locations in Berkeley and Oakland, 510-581-3739, SarahScience.com

Aside from the usual fun camp activities such as sports and games, Sarah's Science teaches four- to fourteen-year-old campers of all science backgrounds about interesting experiments that they can often take home. Science projects range from building and programming real robots, to identifying microorganisms, to creating save-the-Earth board games. The camp offers programs outside of the summer months, and at multiple locations throughout Berkeley and Oakland. Even the youngest and most inexperienced scientists get the opportunity to do their own hands-on science projects and fall in love with the field, never to be told that they aren't ready to learn about whatever interests them. Not to mention that campers and staff get to wear banana slug shirts and sweaters.

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)

