Best Salty/Sweet Snack 

Peter's Kettle Corn

4139 MacArthur Blvd., Oakland, 510-612-1163, PetersKettleCorn.com.

Specialty popcorn retailers have seen explosive growth over the last decade, with new stores "popping up" around almost every corner. Local favorite Peter's Kettle Corn was started by two Bay Area brothers who were inspired by their love of the fairground favorite. After some trial and error they hit upon a winning recipe that won them many fans and made them a fixture at local festivals, eventually allowing them to move into a permanent space in Oakland's Laurel District. In addition to the classic salty/sweet kettle corn and popcorn mainstays such as carmel and cheese, Peter's offers less traditional flavors like matcha green tea, spicy chipotle lime, and bacon cheddar. With bags selling for between $7 and $14 Peter's Kettle Corn is an affordable indulgence or a sweet treat for someone special.

