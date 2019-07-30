You searched for:

  • [X]2019
  • [X]Restaurants & Bars
Start over

Search for…

Narrow Search

Other Searches

Best Quesadilla That Pulls Out All the Stops 

Los Carnalitos

30200 Industrial Pkwy. SW, Hayward, 510-324-8125

If you're used to quesadillas made with store-bought tortillas and pre-shredded cheese, Los Carnalitos will forever change your perceptions of what a quesadilla can be. These are made with giant hand-pressed tortillas, made to order using fresh masa. The resulting tortilla is thicker than its store-bought counterpart, with a texture that falls somewhere between airy and al dente. Inside, shredded Oaxaca-style cheese, queso fresco, lettuce, and tomatillo salsa add creamy, fresh, and zesty flavors. Try the quesadilla Azteca, which comes stuffed with nopales (cactus), mushrooms, huitlacoche (corn fungus), and squash blossoms. The result is earthy and bursting with flavor. Or go for the chicharron version, which uses rich, succulent pork in a spicy red sauce for an over-the-top treat.

Email
Print
  |  
(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Jul 24, 2019
Jul 17, 2019
Jul 10, 2019

Jul 3, 2019
Jun 26, 2019
Jun 19, 2019
More Issues

© 2019 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation