Best Plant Nursery 

Berkeley Horticultural Nursery

1310 McGee Ave., Berkeley, CA 94703, Berkeley, 510-526-4704, BerkeleyHort.com

Herbs? Check. Fruit trees? Check. Moss? Rare orchids? Water plants? Cute cacti? Just plain flowers? Everything you could need to garden, from the rake and hoe to the fertile soil itself, is available at the Berkeley Horticultural Nursery. The staff are ever helpful and knowledgeable about everything in the nursery's huge selection. For those lacking in gardening experience, anyone here can advise you on exactly how to care for the plants you want. The nursery is a nice place for native and bee-friendly plants that help the Bay Area's environment, as well as edible plants without pesticides on them. Summer is a particularly nice time to visit, when you have a chance to see some of the more temperamental plants blooming.

