Best Place to Test Drive Board Games 

Victory Point Cafe

1797-A Shattuck Ave., Berkeley, 510-982-6235, VictoryPointCafe.com

Board games can be expensive. And not everyone is going to like every board game. Luckily, you and your friends don't have to own them to play them. For just $5 per person on weekends or $7.50 per person on weekends, you can visit Victory Point Cafe and have your pick of hundreds of games that you can play for as long as you like — there's no limit on how long you stay. If you're feeling peckish, they offer cafe food such as sandwiches and bowls of kettle corn, as well as coffee, beer, and wine. Need someone to play with? The café hosts Open Gaming Nights on Mondays where players can come alone or with a group and be matched up with others looking for a good game.

Email
Print
  |  
(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Jul 24, 2019
Jul 17, 2019
Jul 10, 2019

Jul 3, 2019
Jun 26, 2019
Jun 19, 2019
More Issues

© 2019 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation