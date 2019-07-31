Best Place to Test Drive Board Games 

Board games can be expensive. And not everyone is going to like every board game. Luckily, you and your friends don't have to own them to play them. For just $5 per person on weekends or $7.50 per person on weekends, you can visit Victory Point Cafe and have your pick of hundreds of games that you can play for as long as you like — there's no limit on how long you stay. If you're feeling peckish, they offer cafe food such as sandwiches and bowls of kettle corn, as well as coffee, beer, and wine. Need someone to play with? The café hosts Open Gaming Nights on Mondays where players can come alone or with a group and be matched up with others looking for a good game.