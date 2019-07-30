Best Place to Nurse a Hangover 

Snuck up on you, huh? Hey, it happens to the best of us. Although there really is no sure-fire way to mend yourself after you've hit the sauce a bit too hard the night before, there are few things that can get you through until the guilt fades away, and The Grand Tavern has all of them. In their quiet, quaint, and welcoming dining room, start with a perfectly balanced Bloody Mary with just the right mixture of tomato, vodka, lemon, olive oil, horseradish, and house-made hot-sauce to ease back into your body after what you've put it through. Move on to the brunch menu, which really understands you right now, and go the for filling, but friendly, lamb hash, or the steak and eggs to get you back on your feet.