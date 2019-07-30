Best Place to Day-Drink 

There's nothing like lounging by Lake Merritt on a beautiful afternoon, slightly tipsy, and Caña is the spot to get that drink on. The outdoor seating allows the early-afternoon lush to take in the sights at one of the busiest streets on Lake Merritt, especially on Saturdays during the Farmer's Market, and Sundays when Caña's in-house bands plays, the dining room gets transformed into a dance floor, and inexplicably beautiful people come dressed in their finest. The bottomless Mimosas from 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. make sure that you have enough money in your pocket to soak them up with savory Bocadillos, small plates of salad, black beans and rice, twice-fried plantains, or go all-out with one their weekly lunch specials. The flank steak with congri and yucca is a steal at $12, meaning you can be blissed out all day, and still be solvent enough to dance the night away.