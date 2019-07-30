You searched for:

Best Place to Day-Drink 

Caña

Caña, 530 Lake Park Ave., Oakland, 510-832-1515, CanaOakland.com

There's nothing like lounging by Lake Merritt on a beautiful afternoon, slightly tipsy, and Caña is the spot to get that drink on. The outdoor seating allows the early-afternoon lush to take in the sights at one of the busiest streets on Lake Merritt, especially on Saturdays during the Farmer's Market, and Sundays when Caña's in-house bands plays, the dining room gets transformed into a dance floor, and inexplicably beautiful people come dressed in their finest. The bottomless Mimosas from 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. make sure that you have enough money in your pocket to soak them up with savory Bocadillos, small plates of salad, black beans and rice, twice-fried plantains, or go all-out with one their weekly lunch specials. The flank steak with congri and yucca is a steal at $12, meaning you can be blissed out all day, and still be solvent enough to dance the night away.

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)

