Best Place to Buy Cheap — and Not So Cheap — Records 

Amoeba bills itself as the Largest Independent Record Store in the World, and lives up to its name. The display bins in the Telegraph Avenue store hold more than 100,000 items and include almost everything any collector of LPs, CDs, singles, cassettes, and DVDs could ever desire. Many albums sell for less than a dollar, although they have collector's items as well, all at reasonable prices. Amoeba has a worldwide following, with folks like David Bowie producer Tony Visconti, Shooter Jennings, and Dr. Demento frequently browsing its aisles. Its YouTube channel features the Webby Award-winning series "What's in My Bag?" with artists showing off the treasures they found in the store, as well as recordings of the live concerts Amoeba puts on (Paul McCartney made his bootleg video EP, Amoeba's Secret, at the Hollywood store in 2007). If you live for the sound of music, Amoeba should be your home away from home.