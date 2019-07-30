Best Place for Brunch if You Value Your Time 

Brunch is great but the waiting behind five other groups to get a table can be a bummer. Lucky for the East Bay, Au Coquelet offers a conveniently located spot for brunch without the wait. Maybe it can be chalked up to the coffee shop digs in the front that hide the restaurant in the back, but this place never seems to have a wait for brunch, even in the often busy late-morning weekend hours. Long-revered for its late-night food (it's open until 12 a.m. Thursday through Saturday), the restaurant offers bennies, omelets, and lunch fare like sandwiches and soups for whatever you're tasting for, all at prices that won't make you regret your idea to go to out to eat.