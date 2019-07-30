You searched for:

  • [X]2019
  • [X]Restaurants & Bars
Start over

Search for…

Narrow Search

Other Searches

Best Place for Brunch if You Value Your Time 

Au Coquelet

2000 University Ave., Berkeley, 510-845-0433, AuCoquelet.com

Brunch is great but the waiting behind five other groups to get a table can be a bummer. Lucky for the East Bay, Au Coquelet offers a conveniently located spot for brunch without the wait. Maybe it can be chalked up to the coffee shop digs in the front that hide the restaurant in the back, but this place never seems to have a wait for brunch, even in the often busy late-morning weekend hours. Long-revered for its late-night food (it's open until 12 a.m. Thursday through Saturday), the restaurant offers bennies, omelets, and lunch fare like sandwiches and soups for whatever you're tasting for, all at prices that won't make you regret your idea to go to out to eat.

Email
Print
  |  
(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Jul 24, 2019
Jul 17, 2019
Jul 10, 2019

Jul 3, 2019
Jun 26, 2019
Jun 19, 2019
More Issues

© 2019 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation