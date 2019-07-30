You searched for:

Best Pay-What-You-Can Meal Option 

The Well

5443 Telegraph Ave., Oakland, 510-808-7315, TheWellOakland.com

Thanks to its selection of traditional Chinese teas, herbal teas, kava, and gluten-free food menu featuring dishes like congee (Chinese rice porridge) and mochi muffins, The Well is quickly becoming a go-to option in North Oakland. It's also home to a number of community events. But here's another reason to love The Well: The cafe also offers a "karma meal," which is a pay-what-you-can food and drink option that rotates daily. It's an effort to keep healthy food accessible to the community. Most days, the karma meal is kitchari, an Indian dish of mung beans and rice topped with coconut flakes, nutritional yeast, sesame oil, and a choice of protein (options might include braised tofu, a tea-brined egg, or chicken sausage). Pay it forward.

