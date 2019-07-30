Best Old-World Bookshop 

When people hear the word "bookstore" these days, it's more likely to conjure the image of a sterile, big box with a Starbucks that blasts Ed Sheeran at annoying volume than that of the romantic and magical places that bookstores once were. Piedmont's Owl & Company brings back that magic the minute you walk in the door. With its tall, oak shelves, Persian rugs, rare grooves, and glass display of rare classics at the counter, owner Michael Calvello, a respected book aficionado, has created more than a bookstore. He created a bookshop, and there's a noticeable difference between the two. Carrying mostly used books at reasonable prices, there's absolutely no reason not to go often, and soak it all in.