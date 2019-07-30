Best Old-World Bookshop 

Owl & Company

3941 Piedmont Ave., Oakland, 510-788-5821, OwlAndCompanyBookshop.com

When people hear the word "bookstore" these days, it's more likely to conjure the image of a sterile, big box with a Starbucks that blasts Ed Sheeran at annoying volume than that of the romantic and magical places that bookstores once were. Piedmont's Owl & Company brings back that magic the minute you walk in the door. With its tall, oak shelves, Persian rugs, rare grooves, and glass display of rare classics at the counter, owner Michael Calvello, a respected book aficionado, has created more than a bookstore. He created a bookshop, and there's a noticeable difference between the two. Carrying mostly used books at reasonable prices, there's absolutely no reason not to go often, and soak it all in.

Email
Print
  |  
(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Jul 24, 2019
Jul 17, 2019
Jul 10, 2019

Jul 3, 2019
Jun 26, 2019
Jun 19, 2019
More Issues

© 2019 East Bay Express    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation