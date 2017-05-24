Best Of The East Bay Finalists Are Here! Find Out Who Got Nominated! 

click to enlarge
It’s that special time of year (no, not the three-day weekend) when we announce nominees for our annual Best of the East Bay contest!
This year, our readers help choose who to nominate, which was really cool of them (thanks for doing all the work).
You can vote now in the the 2017 Best Of
Voting ends June 30
Click here
to access all the free
Best Of The East Bay 2017 marketing and promotional materials, which will help you win!
And now, the nominees ... Best Of luck!
Best Bar
Cafe Van Kleef
Forbidden Island
Heart and Dagger Saloon
Hotsy Totsy Club
Mad Oak
Prizefighter
Room 389
Sidebar
The Avenue
The Double Standard
Best Chinese
China Village
Great China
Little Shin Shin
Shan Dong
Shen Hua
Best Barbecue
Everett & Jones BBQ
Genny's BBQ
Phat Matt’s BBQ
Smoke Berkeley
Smokey J’s BBQ
Stay Gold
Best Cocktails
Bar Three Fifty-Five
Fauna
Forbidden Island
Hotsy Totsy Club
Make Westing
Penrose
Prizefighter
Ramen Shop
Sidebar
Starline Social Club
Best Sandwiches
Analog
Bakesale Betty
Clove & Hoof
Ratto’s International Market & Deli
Southie
The Butcher’s Son
The Lunch Box
Best Coffee Company
Highwire Coffee Roasters
Bicycle Coffee
Red Bay Coffee
Peerless Coffee & Tea
Timeless Coffee Roasters
Best Place For Wine
Bay Grape
Minimo
Ordinaire
Rosenblum Cellars
The Punchdown
The Wine Mine
Best Mexican
Comal
Cosecha
La Mission
Los Cantaros
Mariscos La Costa
Nido
Picante
Best Beer Bar
Beer Revolution
Cato’s Ale House
Hog’s Apothecary
Jupiter
Lost & Found
Mad Oak
Mikkeller Oakland
Telegraph Beer Garden
The Good Hop
The Trappist
Best Donuts
Colonial Donuts
Donut Savant
Dream Fluff Donuts
Pepples Donut Farm
Sweet Belly
Best Breakfast
900 Grayson
Brown Sugar Kitchen
The Gastropig
Grand Lake Kitchen
Homemade Cafe
La Note
Mama’s Royal Café
Ole’s Waffle Shop
Sam’s Log Cabin
Sequoia Diner
Best Ice Cream
Almare Gelato
Fentons Creamery And Restaurant
Icey Cream
Ici Ice Cream
Loard's Ice Cream
Smitten Ice Cream
Tara’s Organic Ice Cream
Best Italian
A 16 Rockridge
Bellanico Restaurant & Wine Bar
Corso
Desco
Dopo
Lo CoCo’s
Marzano
Pizzaiolo
Trabocco Kitchen and Cocktails
Best Sushi
Coach Sushi
Delage
Geta
Kansai
Kirala
Manpuku
Mitama
Tsuru Sushi
Yume
Best Food Truck
El Sabrosito
KoJa Kitchen
Tacos Mi Rancho
Taqueria Sinaloa
The Chairman
Best Cafe
Awaken Cafe
Farley’s Coffee
Modern Coffee
The Octopus Literary Salon
Timeless Coffee
Best Pizza
Arizmendi Bakery
The Cheese Board Collective
The Forge
Hot Italian
Little Star Pizza
Pizzaiolo
Rotten City Pizza
The Star on Grand
Zachary’s Chicago Pizza
Best Middle Eastern
Ba-Bite
La Mediterranee Cafe
Oasis Kitchen
Saha
Turkish Kitchen
Wally’s Cafe
Best Soul Food
Brown Sugar Kitchen
Miss Ollie’s
Nellie’s Soul Food
Picán
Souley Vegan
Best Vegan Food
Analog
Flacos
Golden Lotus
Hella Vegan Eats
Millenium
Shangri-La Vegan
Souley Vegan
Taqueria La Venganza
The Butcher’s Son
Sanctuary Bistro
Timeless Coffee
Best Farmers Market
Downtown Berkeley
Grand Lake
Jack London
Old Oakland
Temescal
Best Ethiopian/Eritrean
Addis Ethiopian
Anfilo
Asmara
Cafe Colucci
Café Romanat
Ensarro
Best Happy Hour
Adesso
Blind Tiger
La Marcha
Missouri Lounge
Starline Social Club
Best Greek
Oasis Kitchen
Ikaros Greek Restaurant
Simply Greek
Troy Greek Cuisine
Kouzina Greek Street Food
Best Ramen
Itani Ramen
Ramen Shop
Shiba Ramen
Sobo Ramen
Yuzu Ramen & Broffee
Best Burritos
Cactus Taqueria
Cancun
El Gusano
Gordo Taqueria
Tacos Mi Rancho
Xolo
Best Tacos
Belly
Cactus Taqueria
Cancun
Cholita Linda
Comal
Tacos Mi Rancho
Tacos Oscar
Taqueria La Venganza
Taqueria Sinaloa
Xolo
Best Thai/Lao Food
Chai Thai Noodles
Champa Garden
Daughter Thai Kitchen
Neecha Thai
Old Weang Ping
Spice I Am
Vientian Cafe
Best Bakery
Acme Bread Co
Arizmendi Bakery
Crixa Cakes
Firebrand Artisan Breads
Fournée Bakery
La Farine
Sweet Adeline Bakeshop
The Cheese Board Collective
Best Distillery
Hangar One
Mosswood Distillers
St. George Spirits
Best Lunch Under $10
Aburaya
Arizmendi Bakery
Ben’s
Cam Huong Cafe
Oasis Kitchen
Best Brewery
Drake’s Brewing Company
Faction Brewing
Fieldwork Brewing Co.
Temescal Brewing
The Rare Barrel
Trumer Pils Brauerei
Best Pop-Up
Aburaya
Tacos Oscar
Taqueria La Venganza
Best Barbershop
Al’s Barber Shop
Charles Blades Barber Spa
Megah Brown’s
Peoples Barber
Revival barber + beauty
Slick and Dapper
Temescal Alley
Best Bike Shop
Alameda Bicycle
Cycle Sports
King Kog
Manifesto Bicycles
Missing Link Bicycle Cooperative
Rich City Rides
The Laurel Cyclery
Best Bookstore
Books Inc.
Diesel, A Bookstore
E.M. Wolfman
Laurel Book Store
Marcus Book
Moe’s Books
Mrs. Dalloway’s
Pegasus Books
Walden Pond Books
Best Boutique
Atomic Garden
Foxglove
Neeko
Oak Common
Oaklandish
Owl N Wood
Pretty Penny
Rare Bird
Show & Tell
Urban Indigo
Best Vape Shop
Bay Fog Vapor
Better Cloud Vapor
CloudHouse
Tasty Vapor
Vapor Den
Best Nonprofit
African People’s Education and Defense Fund
Alameda County Food Bank
Causa Justa/Just Cause
Creative Growth Art Center
East Bay College Fund
East Bay SPCA
Ella Baker Center
Girls Inc
La Clínica
Maine Coon Adoptions
RYSE Center
The UC Theatre
Youth Radio
Cat Town
Best Shoes
Rabat
Shoes On Solano
SoleSpace
The Walk Shop
Tootsies
Best Hair Salon
Elixir Salon Spa
Fig & Clover
Glama-Rama Salon
Keter Salon
Manifesta Salon
Revival barber + beauty
Best Game Shop
Dr. Comics & Mr. Games
Endgame
Games of Berkeley
It’s Your Move Games & Hobbies
Best Pet Store
Animal Farm Discount Pet Foods & Supplies
George
Holistic Hound
Mike's Pet Feed
Paco Collars
Paws And Claws
Your Basic Bird
Best Vintage Shop
All Things Vintage
Empress Vintage
Knimble
Mercy Vintage
Pretty Penny
Regina’s Door
VAMP
Best Place For A Tattoo
Apex Tattoo
Diving Swallow Custom Tattoo
FTW Tattoo
Industrial Tattoo and Piercing
Modern Electric Studio
Old Crow Tattoo
Sacred Rose Tattoo
Temple Tattoo
War Horse Tattoo
Best Doggy Daycare
Camp Clare Dog Care
Citizen Canine Oakland
Every Dog Has Its Day Care
Happy Hound
Just Pet Me
Metro Dog
Best Home Furnishings
Fenton MacLaren Home Furnishings
Longfellow Design Build
Ohmega Salvage
The Wooden Duck
Uhuru Furniture & Collectibles
Urban Ore
Best Place For Gardening
Annie’s Annuals and Perennials
Berkeley Horticultural Nursery
Cactus Jungle
East Bay Nursery
Flowerland
Pollinate Farm & Garden
The Dry Garden
Best Jewelry
Pave Fine Jewelry
Crown Nine Jewelry Boutique
Esqueleto
Foxglove
The 14 Karats
Best Women’s Apparel
Convert
Foxglove
Knimble
Molly B
Neeko
Pretty Penny
Best Men’s Apparel
BOSK
Convert
Maple Street Denim
Standard & Strange
Two Jacks Denim
Best Bowling
Albany Bowl
Manor Bowl
Plank
Best Late-Night Eats
Adesso
Analog
Blind Tiger
Colonial Donuts
Kansai
La Marcha
Rudy’s Can’t Fail Cafe
Scolari's
Shooting Star Cafe
Tacos Mi Rancho
Top Dog
Best All-Ages Music Venue
1-2-3-4 GO!
924 Gilman
Ashkenaz
Oakland Metro
The Back Room
The Fox Theater
The UC Theatre
Best Shop For Spirits
Alchemy Bottle Shop
Cask On College
CRAFT Beer & Wine
Ledger’s Liquors
Best Karaoke
Jaguar Karaoke
Nick’s Lounge
Phil’s Sliders
Starline Social Club
The Alley in Oakland
Best Trivia Night
Albatross Pub
Cato’s Ale House
CommonWealth
Pacific Coast Brewing Co.
Room 389
Best Place For Comedy
Comedy Oakland at Spice Monkey
Man Haters at White Horse Inn
SoleSpace
Starline Social Club
The Layover
Best Cheap Drinks
Bar Three Fifty-Five
Heart and Dagger Saloon
Merchant’s Saloon
Missouri Lounge
The Avenue
The Ruby Room
Best Place For a Concert
Paramount Theatre
The Fox Theater
The Greek Theater
The New Parish
The UC Theatre
Yoshi’s
Best Place For Local Music
924 Gilman
Ashkenaz
Cornerstone
Freight & Salvage
Starline Social Club
The Back Room
The Golden Bull
The Ivy Room
The Legionnaire Saloon
The Night Light
Uptown Nightclub
Best Festival
Art + Soul
Berkeley World Music Festival
Burger Boogaloo
Feels
Oakland Book Festival
Oakland Music Festival
Oakland Veg Fest
Best Open Mic
Awaken Cafe
Freight & Salvage
The Starry Plough
Best Gallery
Abrams Claghorn Gallery
Athen B. Gallery
b4bel4b
Betti Ono Gallery
CTRL+SHFT Gallery
E14 Gallery
Naming Gallery
Nook Gallery
ProArts Gallery
SoleSpace
Best Yoga
Adeline Yoga Studio
Barefoot Movement
Innerstellar Yoga
Left Coast Power Yoga
Namaste Yoga + Wellness
Yoga to the People
Best Place To See A Play
Altarena Playhouse
Aurora Theatre
Berkeley Playhouse
Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Black Repertory Group Theater
Shotgun Players
The Flight Deck
The Marsh
Best Musical Instruments
1-2-3-4- Go! Records
Acme House of Music
Broken Guitars
Lamorinda Music
Piedmont Piano Company
The Starving Musician
Best Record Shop
Amoeba Music Berkeley
Champion Sound Records
Contact Records
Dave’s Record Shop
Econo Jam Records
Groove Yard
Hercules Records
Mad Monk
Mod Lang
Rasputin Music
Strictly Vinyl
Best Art Supplies
Artist & Craftsman Supply
Blick Art Materials
FLAX art & design
The East Bay Depot For Creative Reuse
Best Museum
Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive
Chabot Space and Science Center
Lawrence Hall of Science
Oakland Museum of California
Phoebe A. Hearst Museum of Anthropology
Best Place To See A Film
Albany Twin
Alameda Theatre
Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive
Grand Lake Theater
Paramount Theatre
Rialto Cinemas Cerrito
Shattuck Cinemas
The New Parkway
Best Place For Literary Events
Books Inc.
Diesel, A Bookstore
E.M. Wolfman
Laurel Book Store
Mrs. Dalloway’s
Pegasus Books
The Octopus Literary Salon
Best Art Classes
Richmond Art Center
studioone
The Black Squirrel
The Crucible
Best Warrior
Draymond Green
JaVale McGee
Kevin Durant
Klay Thompson
Steph Curry
Best Athletic
Dave Kaval
Khris Davis
Sean Doolittle
Sonny Gray
Stephen Vogt
Best Chef
Alison Barakat
James Syhabout
Preeti Mistry
Russell Moore
Tanya Holland
Best Public Servant
Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan
Mayor Jessie Arreguin
Mayor Libby Schaaf
Rep. Barbara Lee
State Sen. Nancy Skinner
Best Deejay
DC is Chillin
DJ Lady Ryan
DJ Platurn
Fela Kutchi
Lexx Jones
Nina Sol
Namaste Shawty
Neto
Pam the Funkstress
Shabazzo
Shruggs
Umami
Best Band
Bells Atlas
Fantastic Negrito
Planet Booty
Shannon and the Clams
The Young Lovers
Xuxu Santa Maria
Best Rapper
Boo
Caleborate
Ezale
Kamaiyah
Locksmith
Philthy Rich
Rexx Life Raj
Yukmouth
Best Author
Yaa Gyasi
Nayomi Munaweera
Mary Roach
Best Barber
Charles Blades at Charles Blades Barber Spa
Maddix Bruyn at Revival barber + beauty
Damion Hunter at Megah Brown's
Shevelle Mitchell at Levels Barber & Shop
Nicholas Vlahos at Temescal Alley Barbershop
Best Hairstylist
Dani Juni Bruyn at Revival barber + beauty
Sunny Chang at Le Rebelle
Freda Dawana
Jessica Earle, JessicaEarle.net
Diana Gordon, Keter Salon
Delia Huie, Bangs & Locks Salon
K.C. Lutes, Manifesta
Alexandra Sussman, Elixir Salon Spa
Best Tattoo Artist
George Campise of War Horse Tattoo
Freddy Corbin of Temple Tattoo
Philip Milic of Old Crow Tattoo
Analy Nakat of Analy's Art
Karen Roze of Sacred Rose Tattoo
Best Activist
Anyka Barber
Cat Brooks
Regina Evans
Alicia Garza
Chayla Gibson
Nancy Pili
Best Comedian
W. Kamau Bell
Shanti Charan
Ash Fisher
Samson Koletkar
Aviva Siegel
Ira Summer
Best CBD Product
CBD OG by C.R.A.F.T.
ACDC by 7 Stars Holistic Healing Center
Rainbow Gummee by Speciale
18:1 Sublingual Spray by Care By Design
20:1 Tincture by Treatwell
Best Place for Medical Cannabis Rec
420 MD
Compassionate Health Options
Dr. Frank Lucido
EazeMD
Oakland 420 Doctor
Best Dispensary
Berkeley Patients Group
Cannabis Buyers Club of Berkeley
Harborside
Magnolia Wellness
Patients Care Collective Berkeley
Best Strain
All Star Romulan by Berkeley Patient’s Group
Gorilla Glue by Harborside
Strawberry Banana by 4&20 Blackbirds
Super Lemon Haze by C.R.A.F.T.
Tahoe Chem by C.R.A.F.T.
Best Edible
Black Bar from Korova
Chocolate Caramel Truffle from Stokes
Kush Nuts
Kushy Punch
Terra-bites from Kiva
Best Concentrate
Beezle
Empress Extracts
Extra Virgin Rosin by Baroni
Jetty Extracts
Loudpack Extracts
Best Flower Selection
Berkeley Patient’s Group
C.R.A.F.T.
Flow Kana
Harborside
Magnolia Wellness
Best Customer Service
420MD Berkeley
7 Stars Holistic Healing Center
Berkeley Patient’s Group
Cannabis Buyers Club of Berkeley
Magnolia Wellness
Best Cannabis Delivery
4&20 Blackbirds
Benefit Health Collective
C.R.A.F.T.
Eaze
Harborside