Best Of The East Bay Finalists Are Here! Find Out Who Got Nominated! 

Vote now at EastBayExpress.com/BestOf!

By

click to enlarge boeb_logo-web.png

It’s that special time of year (no, not the three-day weekend) when we announce nominees for our annual Best of the East Bay contest!

This year, our readers help choose who to nominate, which was really cool of them (thanks for doing all the work).

You can vote now in the the 2017 Best Of by clicking this link and using our super-easy ballot. (Voting ends June 30, but don’t slack, OK.)

Click here to access all the free Best Of The East Bay 2017 marketing and promotional materials, which will help you win!

And now, the nominees ... Best Of luck!

click to enlarge boeb_food.png
Best Bar
Cafe Van Kleef
Forbidden Island
Heart and Dagger Saloon
Hotsy Totsy Club
Mad Oak
Prizefighter
Room 389
Sidebar
The Avenue
The Double Standard

Best Chinese
 China Village
Great China
Little Shin Shin
Shan Dong
Shen Hua

Best Barbecue
 Everett & Jones BBQ
Genny's BBQ
Phat Matt’s BBQ
Smoke Berkeley
Smokey J’s BBQ
Stay Gold

Best Cocktails
 Bar Three Fifty-Five
Fauna
Forbidden Island
Hotsy Totsy Club
Make Westing
Penrose
Prizefighter
Ramen Shop
Sidebar
Starline Social Club

Best Sandwiches
 Analog
Bakesale Betty
Clove & Hoof
Ratto’s International Market & Deli
Southie
The Butcher’s Son
The Lunch Box

Best Coffee Company
 Highwire Coffee Roasters
Bicycle Coffee
Red Bay Coffee
Peerless Coffee & Tea
Timeless Coffee Roasters

Best Place For Wine
 Bay Grape
Minimo
Ordinaire
Rosenblum Cellars
The Punchdown
The Wine Mine

Best Mexican
 Comal
Cosecha
La Mission
Los Cantaros
Mariscos La Costa
Nido
Picante

Best Beer Bar
 Beer Revolution
Cato’s Ale House
Hog’s Apothecary
Jupiter
Lost & Found
Mad Oak
Mikkeller Oakland
Telegraph Beer Garden
The Good Hop
The Trappist

Best Donuts
 Colonial Donuts
Donut Savant
Dream Fluff Donuts
Pepples Donut Farm
Sweet Belly

Best Breakfast
 900 Grayson
Brown Sugar Kitchen
The Gastropig
Grand Lake Kitchen
Homemade Cafe
La Note
Mama’s Royal Café
Ole’s Waffle Shop
Sam’s Log Cabin
Sequoia Diner

Best Ice Cream
 Almare Gelato
Fentons Creamery And Restaurant
Icey Cream
Ici Ice Cream
Loard's Ice Cream
Smitten Ice Cream
Tara’s Organic Ice Cream

Best Italian
 A 16 Rockridge
Bellanico Restaurant & Wine Bar
Corso
Desco
Dopo
Lo CoCo’s
Marzano
Pizzaiolo
Trabocco Kitchen and Cocktails

Best Sushi
 Coach Sushi
Delage
Geta
Kansai
Kirala
Manpuku
Mitama
Tsuru Sushi
Yume

Best Food Truck
 El Sabrosito
KoJa Kitchen
Tacos Mi Rancho
Taqueria Sinaloa
The Chairman

Best Cafe
 Awaken Cafe
Farley’s Coffee
Modern Coffee
The Octopus Literary Salon
Timeless Coffee

Best Pizza
 Arizmendi Bakery
The Cheese Board Collective
The Forge
Hot Italian
Little Star Pizza
Pizzaiolo
Rotten City Pizza
The Star on Grand
Zachary’s Chicago Pizza

Best Middle Eastern
 Ba-Bite
La Mediterranee Cafe
Oasis Kitchen
Saha
Turkish Kitchen
Wally’s Cafe

Best Soul Food
 Brown Sugar Kitchen
Miss Ollie’s
Nellie’s Soul Food
Picán
Souley Vegan

Best Vegan Food
 Analog
Flacos
Golden Lotus
Hella Vegan Eats
Millenium
Shangri-La Vegan
Souley Vegan
Taqueria La Venganza
The Butcher’s Son
Sanctuary Bistro
Timeless Coffee

Best Farmers Market
 Downtown Berkeley
Grand Lake
Jack London
Old Oakland
Temescal

Best Ethiopian/Eritrean
 Addis Ethiopian
Anfilo
Asmara
Cafe Colucci
Café Romanat
Ensarro

Best Happy Hour
 Adesso
Blind Tiger
La Marcha
Missouri Lounge
Starline Social Club

Best Greek
 Oasis Kitchen
Ikaros Greek Restaurant
Simply Greek
Troy Greek Cuisine
Kouzina Greek Street Food

Best Ramen
 Itani Ramen
Ramen Shop
Shiba Ramen
Sobo Ramen
Yuzu Ramen & Broffee

Best Burritos
 Cactus Taqueria
Cancun
El Gusano
Gordo Taqueria
Tacos Mi Rancho
Xolo

Best Tacos
 Belly
Cactus Taqueria
Cancun
Cholita Linda
Comal
Tacos Mi Rancho
Tacos Oscar
Taqueria La Venganza
Taqueria Sinaloa
Xolo

Best Thai/Lao Food
 Chai Thai Noodles
Champa Garden
Daughter Thai Kitchen
Neecha Thai
Old Weang Ping
Spice I Am
Vientian Cafe

Best Bakery
 Acme Bread Co
Arizmendi Bakery
Crixa Cakes
Firebrand Artisan Breads
Fournée Bakery
La Farine
Sweet Adeline Bakeshop
The Cheese Board Collective

Best Distillery
 Hangar One
Mosswood Distillers
St. George Spirits

Best Lunch Under $10
 Aburaya
Arizmendi Bakery
Ben’s
Cam Huong Cafe
Oasis Kitchen

Best Brewery
 Drake’s Brewing Company
Faction Brewing
Fieldwork Brewing Co.
Temescal Brewing
The Rare Barrel
Trumer Pils Brauerei

Best Pop-Up
 Aburaya
Tacos Oscar
Taqueria La Venganza
click to enlarge boeb_shopping.png
Best Barbershop
 Al’s Barber Shop
Charles Blades Barber Spa
Megah Brown’s
Peoples Barber
Revival barber + beauty
Slick and Dapper
Temescal Alley

Best Bike Shop
 Alameda Bicycle
Cycle Sports
King Kog
Manifesto Bicycles
Missing Link Bicycle Cooperative
Rich City Rides
The Laurel Cyclery

Best Bookstore
 Books Inc.
Diesel, A Bookstore
E.M. Wolfman
Laurel Book Store
Marcus Book
Moe’s Books
Mrs. Dalloway’s
Pegasus Books
Walden Pond Books

Best Boutique
 Atomic Garden
Foxglove
Neeko
Oak Common
Oaklandish
Owl N Wood
Pretty Penny
Rare Bird
Show & Tell
Urban Indigo

Best Vape Shop
 Bay Fog Vapor
Better Cloud Vapor
CloudHouse
Tasty Vapor
Vapor Den

Best Nonprofit
 African People’s Education and Defense Fund
Alameda County Food Bank
Causa Justa/Just Cause
Creative Growth Art Center
East Bay College Fund
East Bay SPCA
Ella Baker Center
Girls Inc
La Clínica
Maine Coon Adoptions
RYSE Center
The UC Theatre
Youth Radio
Cat Town

Best Shoes
 Rabat
Shoes On Solano
SoleSpace
The Walk Shop
Tootsies

Best Hair Salon
 Elixir Salon Spa
Fig & Clover
Glama-Rama Salon
Keter Salon
Manifesta Salon
Revival barber + beauty

Best Game Shop
 Dr. Comics & Mr. Games
Endgame
Games of Berkeley
It’s Your Move Games & Hobbies

Best Pet Store
 Animal Farm Discount Pet Foods & Supplies
George
Holistic Hound
Mike's Pet Feed
Paco Collars
Paws And Claws
Your Basic Bird

Best Vintage Shop
 All Things Vintage
Empress Vintage
Knimble
Mercy Vintage
Pretty Penny
Regina’s Door
VAMP

Best Place For A Tattoo
 Apex Tattoo
Diving Swallow Custom Tattoo
FTW Tattoo
Industrial Tattoo and Piercing
Modern Electric Studio
Old Crow Tattoo
Sacred Rose Tattoo
Temple Tattoo
War Horse Tattoo

Best Doggy Daycare
 Camp Clare Dog Care
Citizen Canine Oakland
Every Dog Has Its Day Care
Happy Hound
Just Pet Me
Metro Dog

Best Home Furnishings
 Fenton MacLaren Home Furnishings
Longfellow Design Build
Ohmega Salvage
The Wooden Duck
Uhuru Furniture & Collectibles
Urban Ore

Best Place For Gardening
 Annie’s Annuals and Perennials
Berkeley Horticultural Nursery
Cactus Jungle
East Bay Nursery
Flowerland
Pollinate Farm & Garden
The Dry Garden

Best Jewelry
 Pave Fine Jewelry
Crown Nine Jewelry Boutique
Esqueleto
Foxglove
The 14 Karats

Best Women’s Apparel
 Convert
Foxglove
Knimble
Molly B
Neeko
Pretty Penny

Best Men’s Apparel
 BOSK
Convert
Maple Street Denim
Standard & Strange
Two Jacks Denim
click to enlarge boeb_entertainment.png
Best Bowling
 Albany Bowl
Manor Bowl
Plank

Best Late-Night Eats
 Adesso
Analog
Blind Tiger
Colonial Donuts
Kansai
La Marcha
Rudy’s Can’t Fail Cafe
Scolari's
Shooting Star Cafe
Tacos Mi Rancho
Top Dog

Best All-Ages Music Venue
 1-2-3-4 GO!
924 Gilman
Ashkenaz
Oakland Metro
The Back Room
The Fox Theater
The UC Theatre

Best Shop For Spirits
 Alchemy Bottle Shop
Cask On College
CRAFT Beer & Wine
Ledger’s Liquors

Best Karaoke
 Jaguar Karaoke
Nick’s Lounge
Phil’s Sliders
Starline Social Club
The Alley in Oakland

Best Trivia Night
 Albatross Pub
Cato’s Ale House
CommonWealth
Pacific Coast Brewing Co.
Room 389

Best Place For Comedy
 Comedy Oakland at Spice Monkey
Man Haters at White Horse Inn
SoleSpace
Starline Social Club
The Layover

Best Cheap Drinks
 Bar Three Fifty-Five
Heart and Dagger Saloon
Merchant’s Saloon
Missouri Lounge
The Avenue
The Ruby Room

Best Place For a Concert
 Paramount Theatre
The Fox Theater
The Greek Theater
The New Parish
The UC Theatre
Yoshi’s

Best Place For Local Music
 924 Gilman
Ashkenaz
Cornerstone
Freight & Salvage
Starline Social Club
The Back Room
The Golden Bull
The Ivy Room
The Legionnaire Saloon
The Night Light
Uptown Nightclub
click to enlarge boeb_arts.png
Best Festival
 Art + Soul
Berkeley World Music Festival
Burger Boogaloo
Feels
Oakland Book Festival
Oakland Music Festival
Oakland Veg Fest

Best Open Mic
 Awaken Cafe
Freight & Salvage
The Starry Plough

Best Gallery
 Abrams Claghorn Gallery
Athen B. Gallery
b4bel4b
Betti Ono Gallery
CTRL+SHFT Gallery
E14 Gallery
Naming Gallery
Nook Gallery
ProArts Gallery
SoleSpace

Best Yoga
 Adeline Yoga Studio
Barefoot Movement
Innerstellar Yoga
Left Coast Power Yoga
Namaste Yoga + Wellness
Yoga to the People

Best Place To See A Play
 Altarena Playhouse
Aurora Theatre
Berkeley Playhouse
Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Black Repertory Group Theater
Shotgun Players
The Flight Deck
The Marsh

Best Musical Instruments
1-2-3-4- Go! Records
Acme House of Music
Broken Guitars
Lamorinda Music
Piedmont Piano Company
The Starving Musician
Best Record Shop
Amoeba Music Berkeley
Champion Sound Records
Contact Records
Dave’s Record Shop
Econo Jam Records
Groove Yard
Hercules Records
Mad Monk
Mod Lang
Rasputin Music
Strictly Vinyl

Best Art Supplies
 Artist & Craftsman Supply
Blick Art Materials
FLAX art & design
The East Bay Depot For Creative Reuse

Best Museum
 Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive
Chabot Space and Science Center
Lawrence Hall of Science
Oakland Museum of California
Phoebe A. Hearst Museum of Anthropology

Best Place To See A Film
 Albany Twin
Alameda Theatre
Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive
Grand Lake Theater
Paramount Theatre
Rialto Cinemas Cerrito
Shattuck Cinemas
The New Parkway

Best Place For Literary Events
 Books Inc.
Diesel, A Bookstore
E.M. Wolfman
Laurel Book Store
Mrs. Dalloway’s
Pegasus Books
The Octopus Literary Salon

Best Art Classes
 Richmond Art Center
studioone
The Black Squirrel
The Crucible
click to enlarge boeb_people.png
Best Warrior
 Draymond Green
JaVale McGee
Kevin Durant
Klay Thompson
Steph Curry

Best Athletic
 Dave Kaval
Khris Davis
Sean Doolittle
Sonny Gray
Stephen Vogt

Best Chef
 Alison Barakat
James Syhabout
Preeti Mistry
Russell Moore
Tanya Holland

Best Public Servant
 Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan
Mayor Jessie Arreguin
Mayor Libby Schaaf
Rep. Barbara Lee
State Sen. Nancy Skinner

Best Deejay
 DC is Chillin
DJ Lady Ryan
DJ Platurn
Fela Kutchi
Lexx Jones
Nina Sol
Namaste Shawty
Neto
Pam the Funkstress
Shabazzo
Shruggs
Umami

Best Band
 Bells Atlas
Fantastic Negrito
Planet Booty
Shannon and the Clams
The Young Lovers
Xuxu Santa Maria

Best Rapper
 Boo
Caleborate
Ezale
Kamaiyah
Locksmith
Philthy Rich
Rexx Life Raj
Yukmouth

Best Author
 Yaa Gyasi
Nayomi Munaweera
Mary Roach

Best Barber
 Charles Blades at Charles Blades Barber Spa
Maddix Bruyn at Revival barber + beauty
Damion Hunter at Megah Brown's
Shevelle Mitchell at Levels Barber & Shop
Nicholas Vlahos at Temescal Alley Barbershop

Best Hairstylist
 Dani Juni Bruyn at Revival barber + beauty
Sunny Chang at Le Rebelle
Freda Dawana
Jessica Earle, JessicaEarle.net
Diana Gordon, Keter Salon
Delia Huie, Bangs & Locks Salon
K.C. Lutes, Manifesta
Alexandra Sussman, Elixir Salon Spa

Best Tattoo Artist
 George Campise of War Horse Tattoo
Freddy Corbin of Temple Tattoo
Philip Milic of Old Crow Tattoo
Analy Nakat of Analy's Art
Karen Roze of Sacred Rose Tattoo

Best Activist
 Anyka Barber
Cat Brooks
Regina Evans
Alicia Garza
Chayla Gibson
Nancy Pili

Best Comedian
 W. Kamau Bell
Shanti Charan
Ash Fisher
Samson Koletkar
Aviva Siegel
Ira Summer
click to enlarge boeb_cannabis.png
Best CBD Product
 CBD OG by C.R.A.F.T.
ACDC by 7 Stars Holistic Healing Center
Rainbow Gummee by Speciale
18:1 Sublingual Spray by Care By Design
20:1 Tincture by Treatwell

Best Place for Medical Cannabis Rec
 420 MD
Compassionate Health Options
Dr. Frank Lucido
EazeMD
Oakland 420 Doctor

Best Dispensary
 Berkeley Patients Group
Cannabis Buyers Club of Berkeley
Harborside
Magnolia Wellness
Patients Care Collective Berkeley

Best Strain
 All Star Romulan by Berkeley Patient’s Group
Gorilla Glue by Harborside
Strawberry Banana by 4&20 Blackbirds
Super Lemon Haze by C.R.A.F.T.
Tahoe Chem by C.R.A.F.T.

Best Edible
 Black Bar from Korova
Chocolate Caramel Truffle from Stokes
Kush Nuts
Kushy Punch
Terra-bites from Kiva

Best Concentrate
 Beezle
Empress Extracts
Extra Virgin Rosin by Baroni
Jetty Extracts
Loudpack Extracts

Best Flower Selection
 Berkeley Patient’s Group
C.R.A.F.T.
Flow Kana
Harborside
Magnolia Wellness

Best Customer Service
 420MD Berkeley
7 Stars Holistic Healing Center
Berkeley Patient’s Group
Cannabis Buyers Club of Berkeley
Magnolia Wellness

Best Cannabis Delivery
 4&20 Blackbirds
Benefit Health Collective
C.R.A.F.T.
Eaze
Harborside
