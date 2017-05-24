Best Of The East Bay Finalists Are Here! Find Out Who Got Nominated! 

Best of the East Bay 2017

It’s that special time of year (no, not the three-day weekend) when we announce nominees for our annual Best of the East Bay contest!



This year, our readers help choose who to nominate, which was really cool of them (thanks for doing all the work).



And now, the nominees ... Best Of luck!

VOTE NOW! click to enlarge Best Bar

Cafe Van Kleef

Forbidden Island

Heart and Dagger Saloon

Hotsy Totsy Club

Mad Oak

Prizefighter

Room 389

Sidebar

The Avenue

The Double Standard



Best Chinese

China Village

Great China

Little Shin Shin

Shan Dong

Shen Hua



Best Barbecue

Everett & Jones BBQ

Genny's BBQ

Phat Matt’s BBQ

Smoke Berkeley

Smokey J’s BBQ

Stay Gold



Best Cocktails

Bar Three Fifty-Five

Fauna

Forbidden Island

Hotsy Totsy Club

Make Westing

Penrose

Prizefighter

Ramen Shop

Sidebar

Starline Social Club



Best Sandwiches

Analog

Bakesale Betty

Clove & Hoof

Ratto’s International Market & Deli

Southie

The Butcher’s Son

The Lunch Box



Best Coffee Company

Highwire Coffee Roasters

Bicycle Coffee

Red Bay Coffee

Peerless Coffee & Tea

Timeless Coffee Roasters



Best Place For Wine

Bay Grape

Minimo

Ordinaire

Rosenblum Cellars

The Punchdown

The Wine Mine



Best Mexican

Comal

Cosecha

La Mission

Los Cantaros

Mariscos La Costa

Nido

Picante



Best Beer Bar

Beer Revolution

Cato’s Ale House

Hog’s Apothecary

Jupiter

Lost & Found

Mad Oak

Mikkeller Oakland

Telegraph Beer Garden

The Good Hop

The Trappist



Best Donuts

Colonial Donuts

Donut Savant

Dream Fluff Donuts

Pepples Donut Farm

Sweet Belly



Best Breakfast

900 Grayson

Brown Sugar Kitchen

The Gastropig

Grand Lake Kitchen

Homemade Cafe

La Note

Mama’s Royal Café

Ole’s Waffle Shop

Sam’s Log Cabin

Sequoia Diner



Best Ice Cream

Almare Gelato

Fentons Creamery And Restaurant

Icey Cream

Ici Ice Cream

Loard's Ice Cream

Smitten Ice Cream

Tara’s Organic Ice Cream



Best Italian

A 16 Rockridge

Bellanico Restaurant & Wine Bar

Corso

Desco

Dopo

Lo CoCo’s

Marzano

Pizzaiolo

Trabocco Kitchen and Cocktails



Best Sushi

Coach Sushi

Delage

Geta

Kansai

Kirala

Manpuku

Mitama

Tsuru Sushi

Yume



Best Food Truck

El Sabrosito

KoJa Kitchen

Tacos Mi Rancho

Taqueria Sinaloa

The Chairman



Best Cafe

Awaken Cafe

Farley’s Coffee

Modern Coffee

The Octopus Literary Salon

Timeless Coffee



Best Pizza

Arizmendi Bakery

The Cheese Board Collective

The Forge

Hot Italian

Little Star Pizza

Pizzaiolo

Rotten City Pizza

The Star on Grand

Zachary’s Chicago Pizza



Best Middle Eastern

Ba-Bite

La Mediterranee Cafe

Oasis Kitchen

Saha

Turkish Kitchen

Wally’s Cafe



Best Soul Food

Brown Sugar Kitchen

Miss Ollie’s

Nellie’s Soul Food

Picán

Souley Vegan



Best Vegan Food

Analog

Flacos

Golden Lotus

Hella Vegan Eats

Millenium

Shangri-La Vegan

Souley Vegan

Taqueria La Venganza

The Butcher’s Son

Sanctuary Bistro

Timeless Coffee



Best Farmers Market

Downtown Berkeley

Grand Lake

Jack London

Old Oakland

Temescal



Best Ethiopian/Eritrean

Addis Ethiopian

Anfilo

Asmara

Cafe Colucci

Café Romanat

Ensarro



Best Happy Hour

Adesso

Blind Tiger

La Marcha

Missouri Lounge

Starline Social Club



Best Greek

Oasis Kitchen

Ikaros Greek Restaurant

Simply Greek

Troy Greek Cuisine

Kouzina Greek Street Food



Best Ramen

Itani Ramen

Ramen Shop

Shiba Ramen

Sobo Ramen

Yuzu Ramen & Broffee



Best Burritos

Cactus Taqueria

Cancun

El Gusano

Gordo Taqueria

Tacos Mi Rancho

Xolo



Best Tacos

Belly

Cactus Taqueria

Cancun

Cholita Linda

Comal

Tacos Mi Rancho

Tacos Oscar

Taqueria La Venganza

Taqueria Sinaloa

Xolo



Best Thai/Lao Food

Chai Thai Noodles

Champa Garden

Daughter Thai Kitchen

Neecha Thai

Old Weang Ping

Spice I Am

Vientian Cafe



Best Bakery

Acme Bread Co

Arizmendi Bakery

Crixa Cakes

Firebrand Artisan Breads

Fournée Bakery

La Farine

Sweet Adeline Bakeshop

The Cheese Board Collective



Best Distillery

Hangar One

Mosswood Distillers

St. George Spirits



Best Lunch Under $10

Aburaya

Arizmendi Bakery

Ben’s

Cam Huong Cafe

Oasis Kitchen



Best Brewery

Drake’s Brewing Company

Faction Brewing

Fieldwork Brewing Co.

Temescal Brewing

The Rare Barrel

Trumer Pils Brauerei



Best Pop-Up

Aburaya

Tacos Oscar

Taqueria La Venganza

click to enlarge Best Barbershop

Al’s Barber Shop

Charles Blades Barber Spa

Megah Brown’s

Peoples Barber

Revival barber + beauty

Slick and Dapper

Temescal Alley



Best Bike Shop

Alameda Bicycle

Cycle Sports

King Kog

Manifesto Bicycles

Missing Link Bicycle Cooperative

Rich City Rides

The Laurel Cyclery



Best Bookstore

Books Inc.

Diesel, A Bookstore

E.M. Wolfman

Laurel Book Store

Marcus Book

Moe’s Books

Mrs. Dalloway’s

Pegasus Books

Walden Pond Books



Best Boutique

Atomic Garden

Foxglove

Neeko

Oak Common

Oaklandish

Owl N Wood

Pretty Penny

Rare Bird

Show & Tell

Urban Indigo



Best Vape Shop

Bay Fog Vapor

Better Cloud Vapor

CloudHouse

Tasty Vapor

Vapor Den



Best Nonprofit

African People’s Education and Defense Fund

Alameda County Food Bank

Causa Justa/Just Cause

Creative Growth Art Center

East Bay College Fund

East Bay SPCA

Ella Baker Center

Girls Inc

La Clínica

Maine Coon Adoptions

RYSE Center

The UC Theatre

Youth Radio

Cat Town



Best Shoes

Rabat

Shoes On Solano

SoleSpace

The Walk Shop

Tootsies



Best Hair Salon

Elixir Salon Spa

Fig & Clover

Glama-Rama Salon

Keter Salon

Manifesta Salon

Revival barber + beauty



Best Game Shop

Dr. Comics & Mr. Games

Endgame

Games of Berkeley

It’s Your Move Games & Hobbies



Best Pet Store

Animal Farm Discount Pet Foods & Supplies

George

Holistic Hound

Mike's Pet Feed

Paco Collars

Paws And Claws

Your Basic Bird



Best Vintage Shop

All Things Vintage

Empress Vintage

Knimble

Mercy Vintage

Pretty Penny

Regina’s Door

VAMP



Best Place For A Tattoo

Apex Tattoo

Diving Swallow Custom Tattoo

FTW Tattoo

Industrial Tattoo and Piercing

Modern Electric Studio

Old Crow Tattoo

Sacred Rose Tattoo

Temple Tattoo

War Horse Tattoo



Best Doggy Daycare

Camp Clare Dog Care

Citizen Canine Oakland

Every Dog Has Its Day Care

Happy Hound

Just Pet Me

Metro Dog



Best Home Furnishings

Fenton MacLaren Home Furnishings

Longfellow Design Build

Ohmega Salvage

The Wooden Duck

Uhuru Furniture & Collectibles

Urban Ore



Best Place For Gardening

Annie’s Annuals and Perennials

Berkeley Horticultural Nursery

Cactus Jungle

East Bay Nursery

Flowerland

Pollinate Farm & Garden

The Dry Garden



Best Jewelry

Pave Fine Jewelry

Crown Nine Jewelry Boutique

Esqueleto

Foxglove

The 14 Karats



Best Women’s Apparel

Convert

Foxglove

Knimble

Molly B

Neeko

Pretty Penny



Best Men’s Apparel

BOSK

Convert

Maple Street Denim

Standard & Strange

Two Jacks Denim

click to enlarge Best Bowling

Albany Bowl

Manor Bowl

Plank



Best Late-Night Eats

Adesso

Analog

Blind Tiger

Colonial Donuts

Kansai

La Marcha

Rudy’s Can’t Fail Cafe

Scolari's

Shooting Star Cafe

Tacos Mi Rancho

Top Dog



Best All-Ages Music Venue

1-2-3-4 GO!

924 Gilman

Ashkenaz

Oakland Metro

The Back Room

The Fox Theater

The UC Theatre



Best Shop For Spirits

Alchemy Bottle Shop

Cask On College

CRAFT Beer & Wine

Ledger’s Liquors



Best Karaoke

Jaguar Karaoke

Nick’s Lounge

Phil’s Sliders

Starline Social Club

The Alley in Oakland



Best Trivia Night

Albatross Pub

Cato’s Ale House

CommonWealth

Pacific Coast Brewing Co.

Room 389



Best Place For Comedy

Comedy Oakland at Spice Monkey

Man Haters at White Horse Inn

SoleSpace

Starline Social Club

The Layover



Best Cheap Drinks

Bar Three Fifty-Five

Heart and Dagger Saloon

Merchant’s Saloon

Missouri Lounge

The Avenue

The Ruby Room



Best Place For a Concert

Paramount Theatre

The Fox Theater

The Greek Theater

The New Parish

The UC Theatre

Yoshi’s



Best Place For Local Music

924 Gilman

Ashkenaz

Cornerstone

Freight & Salvage

Starline Social Club

The Back Room

The Golden Bull

The Ivy Room

The Legionnaire Saloon

The Night Light

Uptown Nightclub

click to enlarge Best Festival

Art + Soul

Berkeley World Music Festival

Burger Boogaloo

Feels

Oakland Book Festival

Oakland Music Festival

Oakland Veg Fest



Best Open Mic

Awaken Cafe

Freight & Salvage

The Starry Plough



Best Gallery

Abrams Claghorn Gallery

Athen B. Gallery

b4bel4b

Betti Ono Gallery

CTRL+SHFT Gallery

E14 Gallery

Naming Gallery

Nook Gallery

ProArts Gallery

SoleSpace



Best Yoga

Adeline Yoga Studio

Barefoot Movement

Innerstellar Yoga

Left Coast Power Yoga

Namaste Yoga + Wellness

Yoga to the People



Best Place To See A Play

Altarena Playhouse

Aurora Theatre

Berkeley Playhouse

Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Black Repertory Group Theater

Shotgun Players

The Flight Deck

The Marsh



Best Musical Instruments

1-2-3-4- Go! Records

Acme House of Music

Broken Guitars

Lamorinda Music

Piedmont Piano Company

The Starving Musician

Best Record Shop

Amoeba Music Berkeley

Champion Sound Records

Contact Records

Dave’s Record Shop

Econo Jam Records

Groove Yard

Hercules Records

Mad Monk

Mod Lang

Rasputin Music

Strictly Vinyl



Best Art Supplies

Artist & Craftsman Supply

Blick Art Materials

FLAX art & design

The East Bay Depot For Creative Reuse



Best Museum

Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive

Chabot Space and Science Center

Lawrence Hall of Science

Oakland Museum of California

Phoebe A. Hearst Museum of Anthropology



Best Place To See A Film

Albany Twin

Alameda Theatre

Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive

Grand Lake Theater

Paramount Theatre

Rialto Cinemas Cerrito

Shattuck Cinemas

The New Parkway



Best Place For Literary Events

Books Inc.

Diesel, A Bookstore

E.M. Wolfman

Laurel Book Store

Mrs. Dalloway’s

Pegasus Books

The Octopus Literary Salon



Best Art Classes

Richmond Art Center

studioone

The Black Squirrel

The Crucible

click to enlarge Best Warrior

Draymond Green

JaVale McGee

Kevin Durant

Klay Thompson

Steph Curry



Best Athletic

Dave Kaval

Khris Davis

Sean Doolittle

Sonny Gray

Stephen Vogt



Best Chef

Alison Barakat

James Syhabout

Preeti Mistry

Russell Moore

Tanya Holland



Best Public Servant

Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan

Mayor Jessie Arreguin

Mayor Libby Schaaf

Rep. Barbara Lee

State Sen. Nancy Skinner



Best Deejay

DC is Chillin

DJ Lady Ryan

DJ Platurn

Fela Kutchi

Lexx Jones

Nina Sol

Namaste Shawty

Neto

Pam the Funkstress

Shabazzo

Shruggs

Umami



Best Band

Bells Atlas

Fantastic Negrito

Planet Booty

Shannon and the Clams

The Young Lovers

Xuxu Santa Maria



Best Rapper

Boo

Caleborate

Ezale

Kamaiyah

Locksmith

Philthy Rich

Rexx Life Raj

Yukmouth



Best Author

Yaa Gyasi

Nayomi Munaweera

Mary Roach



Best Barber

Charles Blades at Charles Blades Barber Spa

Maddix Bruyn at Revival barber + beauty

Damion Hunter at Megah Brown's

Shevelle Mitchell at Levels Barber & Shop

Nicholas Vlahos at Temescal Alley Barbershop



Best Hairstylist

Dani Juni Bruyn at Revival barber + beauty

Sunny Chang at Le Rebelle

Freda Dawana

Jessica Earle, JessicaEarle.net

Diana Gordon, Keter Salon

Delia Huie, Bangs & Locks Salon

K.C. Lutes, Manifesta

Alexandra Sussman, Elixir Salon Spa



Best Tattoo Artist

George Campise of War Horse Tattoo

Freddy Corbin of Temple Tattoo

Philip Milic of Old Crow Tattoo

Analy Nakat of Analy's Art

Karen Roze of Sacred Rose Tattoo



Best Activist

Anyka Barber

Cat Brooks

Regina Evans

Alicia Garza

Chayla Gibson

Nancy Pili



Best Comedian

W. Kamau Bell

Shanti Charan

Ash Fisher

Samson Koletkar

Aviva Siegel

Ira Summer

click to enlarge Best CBD Product

CBD OG by C.R.A.F.T.

ACDC by 7 Stars Holistic Healing Center

Rainbow Gummee by Speciale

18:1 Sublingual Spray by Care By Design

20:1 Tincture by Treatwell



Best Place for Medical Cannabis Rec

420 MD

Compassionate Health Options

Dr. Frank Lucido

EazeMD

Oakland 420 Doctor



Best Dispensary

Berkeley Patients Group

Cannabis Buyers Club of Berkeley

Harborside

Magnolia Wellness

Patients Care Collective Berkeley



Best Strain

All Star Romulan by Berkeley Patient’s Group

Gorilla Glue by Harborside

Strawberry Banana by 4&20 Blackbirds

Super Lemon Haze by C.R.A.F.T.

Tahoe Chem by C.R.A.F.T.



Best Edible

Black Bar from Korova

Chocolate Caramel Truffle from Stokes

Kush Nuts

Kushy Punch

Terra-bites from Kiva



Best Concentrate

Beezle

Empress Extracts

Extra Virgin Rosin by Baroni

Jetty Extracts

Loudpack Extracts



Best Flower Selection

Berkeley Patient’s Group

C.R.A.F.T.

Flow Kana

Harborside

Magnolia Wellness



Best Customer Service

420MD Berkeley

7 Stars Holistic Healing Center

Berkeley Patient’s Group

Cannabis Buyers Club of Berkeley

Magnolia Wellness



Best Cannabis Delivery

4&20 Blackbirds

Benefit Health Collective

C.R.A.F.T.

Eaze

Harborside

