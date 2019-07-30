Best Lithuanian Lunch Deal 

Truth be told, there's only one Lithuanian restaurant in town — well, OK, on the whole West Coast. Still, Mama Papa Lithuania offers an excellent lunch deal, Lithuanian or not, every day from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Any entrée that comes as two pieces for dinner can be ordered as a single piece for lunch for half price. Try the cepelinai, or potato dumplings, which are one of the most popular dishes in Lithuania. Mashed and grated potatoes form the outside of these zeppelin-shaped dumplings, which are stuffed with pork and topped with a creamy mushroom sauce. Other popular choices include the cabbage rolls stuffed with ground pork, or potato pancakes with or without meat. It's an excellent way to sample Lithuanian cuisine for the budget-minded.