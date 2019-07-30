Best Late-Night Refuge for the Ravenous 

If you are a UC Berkeley student, or any other person who consistently stays awake into the early hours of the morning, odds are you have made your way into Cal Gyros Mediterranean Cuisine. Don't be mistaken, this is no late-night desperation spot. Its friendly and engaging staff, authentic food, and casual atmosphere make it a serious contender for a meal at any time of the day. With that being said, its gyros, kebabs, wraps, and salads deliver a unique satisfaction past midnight. Two customer favorites are the lamb and beef gyro and the Mediterranean veggie wrap. The gyro consists of slow-cooked, thin sliced lamb and beef served on lavash with lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, and tzatziki sauce. The wrap comes equipped with hummus, falafel, feta and grilled vegetables. Both options are generously sized portions priced under $10. Cal Gyros Mediterranean Cuisine embodies a great dining experience. It stays open later than you need it to — 3 a.m. — and produces authentic, in-house cooked food. Next time you can't sleep, make a trip to Cal Gyros.