Best Late-Night All-You-Can-Eat Deal 

Ohgane

3915 Broadway, Oakland, 510-594-8300, Ohgane.com

Ravenous after a long day at work, when you hardly had time to eat your salad at lunch? Or maybe you're looking for a spot to gorge yourself after a show in Oakland. If so, look no further than Ohgane. After 10 p.m. from Monday through Saturday, the all-you-can-eat price for Korean BBQ drops to $23.95 per person, with a minimum of two participants. Take your pick of all-you-can-eat meats, including a selection of pork belly (like spicy, miso, Hawaiian, or garlic), chicken (including Cajun style) and plenty of different cuts of beef like short ribs, bulgogi, brisket, tongue, and rib fingers. There's also a selection of seafood (baby octopus, anyone?) and veggies. Cook it yourself over the grill while enjoying banchan and other side dishes like corn cheese, rice cakes, japchae, and tofu stew.

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)

Comments

Add a comment

Videos

