Best Hybrid Cannabis 

Few strains provide the full-bodied experience of Area 41 while also coming with a nice cerebral edge, essentially making it one of the perfect hybrids. Giving the nod to just one of Alien Labs' famed strains it a heart-wrenching process. This year, we had to go with the Area 41. What makes Area 41 so special among a sea of great weed grown under one roof in Sacramento — the planet's most underrated weed city — is its pairing of Gelato #41 and Alien Labs' Lemon Fuel OG. Gelato #41 put the strain back on the map last year with a slew of cup wins. The resulting cannabis has all the creaminess of the best Gelatos out there with all the